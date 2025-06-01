5 new gripping action movies coming to Netflix in June 2025

There are so many new Netflix movies arriving in June 2025 it's going to be a busy month for one of the best streaming services . As well as new thrillers and horrors, you should buckle up for our pick of the new action movies coming over the next few weeks.

The library of best Netflix movies is jammed with every genre you can think of, but action and thrillers are always among its biggest hitters, and our list features an action/ thriller from 2023, a swashbuckler western from the 2000s, a war film, and two espionage movies, which between them contain enough thrill and spills to keep you on the edge of your seat for hours.

Plane (2023)

Director: Jean-François Richet

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 12

When it comes to Plane, the crash of the titular aircraft is only the beginning of the story. Starring action movie stalwarts Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, it follows pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who's tasked with transporting accused murderer Louis Gaspare (Colter) on a commercial flight with the help of the FBI.

When the plane is struck by lightning Torrance makes an emergency landing on a war-torn island in the Philippines that’s run by a rebel group who promptly take some of the surviving passengers hostage. Torrance is forced to turn to former soldier Gaspare for help, and together they must take on the rebels and try to save the remaining passengers.

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Director: Martin Campbell

Runtime: 129 minutes

Age rating: PG

Arriving on: June 1

Back in March, Martin Campbell's western swashbuckler found a home on Hulu, and now it's joining Netflix's roster of action movies.

The sequel to 1998’s The Mask of Zorro, The Legend of Zorro sees the return of lead stars Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones for an adventure set against California’s bid to become part of the United States.

A secret society called The Knights of Aragon has hatched a plan to foil California’s plans which only Don Alejandro de la Vega, aka Zorro (Banderas), can put a stop to, forcing him to choose between his sense of duty and his wife Elena (Zeta-Jones), who wants him to give up his swashbuckling ways for the sake her and their young son. Elena leaves Alejandro and takes up with a French aristocrat, plunging Zorro into a battle to both California and his marriage.

U-571 (2000)

Runtime: 116 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Arriving on: June 1

This wouldn't be a list of great action movies without an award-winning war flick, and World War II adventure U-571 ticks all the boxes.

The Allies are struggling to combat the German U-boat menace in the Atlantic, as they’re unable to crack the Enigma code used by the Germans to encrypt their communications. When the U-571 German submarine is damaged and left stranded, it gives the Allies a chance to retrieve the vessel's Enigma machine and its codebooks.

A team of American submariners led by Lieutenant Commander Mike Dahlgren (Bill Paxton) and executive officer Andrew Tyler (Matthew McConaughey) disguise their submarine as a German supply vessel and manage to capture the stricken U-boat, but when their own sub is destroyed they must repair U-571 and try to reach safely, pursued by German ships and aircraft.

The Equalizer (2014)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Runtime: 132 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

Based on the 1980s TV series, a reboot of which ran on CBS from 2021 to May of this year, the first of The Equalizer series of movies is coming to Netflix this month.

In the first installment of the movie trilogy, former government agent Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is living a quiet life in Boston and working an ordinary job, having faked his death to escape his violent past.

He’s forced to come out of the shadows when he befriends troubled teen Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), who's hospitalized after being beaten by her Russian pimp Slavi (David Meunier). When McCall attempts to buy her freedom from Slavi he finds himself battling the ruthless Russian mafia.

The American (2010)

Director: Anton Corbijn

Runtime: 105 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

The American is directed by Anton Corbijn, who made his name directing music videos for the likes of U2 and Nirvana before venturing into movies.

The film, based on Martin Booth’s novel A Very Private Gentleman, stars George Clooney as skilled assassin Jack, who’s ordered to lie low in a remote Italian village after an assignment in Sweden goes badly.

Jack befriends a priest in the town and begins a relationship with a local prostitute Carla, and begins to contemplate leaving his violent life behind. But before he can do that he’s tasked with one last assignment – constructing a custom sniper rifle for an unspecified hit – and quickly realises that while he might want to escape his past, others have different plans for him.