Everything new on Paramount+ in June 2025 – including over 80 new movies to add to your watchlist

Ethan and Joel Coen's western thriller No Country for Old Men (2007) comes to Paramount+ on June 1.

In our list of the best streaming services we crowned Paramount+ as the best platform for classic movies, and it still is – however, it's broadening its library of 21st century features in its list of new titles for June 2025.

With over 80 new movies landing on June 1, among the list of new Paramount+ movies lies modern titles that over time have earned modern classic status, starting with No Country for Old Men (2007) – a western thriller from the Coen brothers starring Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

But that's not all and, if anything, the drama never ends. Joining the Coens' thriller is Steve McQueen's Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave (2013), Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994), and four movies from the Indiana Jones franchise. The thrills are endless.

Everything new on Paramount+ in June 2025

Arriving on June 1

3:10 to Yuma (movie)

12 Years a Slave (movie)

Bad News Bears (movie)

BlacKkKlansman (movie)

Boogie Nights (movie)

But I'm a Cheerleader (movie)

Call Me By Your Name (movie)

Carol (movie)

Carriers (movie)

Center Stage (movie)

Changing Lanes (movie)

Chasing Amy (movie)

Cloverfield (movie)

Crawlspace (movie)

Daddy Day Camp (movie)

Dance Flick (movie)

Dog Day Afternoon (movie)

Double Jeopardy (movie)

Eagle Eye (movie)

Elf (movie)

Enemy at the Gates (movie)

EuroTrip (movie)

Everybody's Fine (movie)

Extract (movie)

First Blood (movie)

Heatwave (movie)

How She Move (movie)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (movie)

Imagine That (movie)

In & Out (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (movie)

Jawbreaker (movie)

Kinky Boots (movie)

Law of Desire (movie)

Layer Cake (movie)

Light of My Life (movie)

Like a Boss (movie)

Marathon Man (movie)

Masterminds (movie)

Military Wives (movie)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (movie)

No Country for Old Men (movie)

Orange County (movie)

Overdrive (movie)

Pretty In Pink (movie)

Pulp Fiction (movie)

Racing with the Moon (movie)

Rambo III (movie)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (movie)

RED (movie)

Reservoir Dogs (movie)

Risky Business (movie)

Road Trip (movie)

Run & Gun (movie)

Saturday Night Fever (movie)

Save the Last Dance (movie)

School Ties (movie)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (movie)

She's All That (movie)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (movie)

Stand By Me (movie)

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies (movie)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (movie)

The Crossing Guard (movie)

The Dictator (movie)

The Fighting Temptations (movie)

The Gambler (movie)

The General's Daughter (movie)

The Girl Next Door (movie)

The Godfather (movie)

The Godfather Part II (movie)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (movie)

The Hunt for Red October (movie)

The Ides Of March (movie)

The Kings of Summer (movie)

The Last Samurai (movie)

The Lovely Bones (movie)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (movie)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (movie)

The Nice Guys (movie)

The Other Woman (movie)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (movie)

The Running Man (movie)

The Shootist (movie)

The Space Between Us (movie)

The Untouchables (movie)

Tigerland (movie)

Tommy Boy (movie)

Tootsie (movie)

Total Recall (movie)

True Grit (movie)

Whiplash (movie)

Without a Paddle (movie)

xXx (movie)

Zola (movie)



Arriving on June 4

SpongeBob SquarePants season 14 (TV show)



Arriving on June 5

Lions for Lambs (movie)



Arriving on June 8

The 78th Annual Tony Awards (TV show)



Arriving on June 11

The Really Loud House season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 15

In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight (TV show)



Arriving on June 22

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (TV show)



Arriving on June 25

The Patrick Star Show season 3 (TV show)

Ice Airport Alaska season 5 (TV show)

The Last Cowboy season 5 (TV show)