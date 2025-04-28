Everything new on Paramount+ in May 2025
Over 90 movies on May 1? As if!
I always have my ear to the ground when it comes to the best streaming services, so trust me when I say there's another wave of brand new Paramount+ movies and TV shows coming to the platform in May 2025 that you'll want to know about.
This month it's TV show premieres galore, and Paramount+ has a number of shows returning for new installments, from season 18 of Criminal Minds, to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 where you can expect the show's biggest cast yet – 18 queens altogether.
In addition to new Paramount+ shows, the service is also giving its library of best Paramount+ movies a glow up with an assortment of movies spanning a range of genres, but the ones that stick out for me are '90s staple Clueless (1995) and modern cinematic epic Parasite (2019). I'm also excited to finally see Pride (2014) come back to streaming but that's down my obvious bias – I am Welsh after all.
Everything new on Paramount+ in May 2025
Arriving on May 1
A Very Brady Sequel (movie)
Addams Family Values (movie)
Aeon Flux (movie)
Atlantic City (movie)
Awake (movie)
Black Rain (movie)
Book Club (movie)
Bound (movie)
Bride & Prejudice (movie)
Bruce Lee, The Legend (movie)
Charlotte's Web (movie)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (movie)
Clueless (movie)
Crocodile Dundee (movie)
Crocodile Dundee II (movie)
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (movie)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (movie)
Cursed (movie)
Days of Thunder (movie)
Dreamland (movie)
Drillbit Taylor (movie)
Duplex (movie)
Erin Brockovich (movie)
Extraordinary Measures (movie)
Finding Neverland (movie)
Flight Of The Intruder (movie)
Frank Miller's Sin City (movie)
Freedom Writers (movie)
G.I. Jane (movie)
Gandhi (movie)
Green Book (movie)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (movie)
Hostage (movie)
Hotel for Dogs (movie)
I.Q. (movie)
In Her Skin (movie)
In The Bedroom (movie)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (movie)
Just Friends (movie)
Just Like Heaven (movie)
Kate & Leopold (movie)
Kingpin (movie)
Last Vegas (movie)
Life of Pi (movie)
Memoirs of a Geisha (movie)
Mercy (movie)
Minari (movie)
Monster Trucks (movie)
Nebraska (movie)
Norbit (movie)
Oldboy (movie)
Once Upon a Time in America (movie)
Once Upon A Time In The West (movie)
Parasite (movie)
Patriots Day (movie)
Paycheck (movie)
Pride (movie)
Private Parts (movie)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (movie)
Rango (movie)
Rio Grande (movie)
Romeo Must Die (movie)
Sahara (movie)
Scary Movie 2 (movie)
Scary Movie 3 (movie)
Some Kind of Wonderful (movie)
Son of Rambow (movie)
Southside With You (movie)
Spell (movie)
Stardust (movie)
Terminator: Dark Fate (movie)
Texas Rangers (movie)
The Addams Family (movie)
The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (movie)
The Brady Bunch Movie (movie)
The Comeback Trail (movie)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (movie)
The Edge of Seventeen (movie)
The Four Feathers (movie)
The Ghost and the Darkness (movie)
The Last Airbender (movie)
The Last Castle (movie)
The Mist (movie)
The Prince and Me (movie)
The Queen (movie)
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie)
The Two Jakes (movie)
The Weather Man (movie)
Things We Lost In The Fire (movie)
Top Five (movie)
Trading Places (movie)
We Were Soldiers (movie)
Yours, Mine & Ours (movie)
Arriving on May 6
Beckham & Friends Live
Arriving on May 7
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups
Everybody Still Hates Chris season 1
Arriving on May 8
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18
Arriving on May 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked
Arriving on May 12
Hard Truths (movie)
Arriving on May 14
Assassin Club (movie)
Air Disasters season 21 (TV show)
First Wives Club season 1 & 2 (TV show)
The Family Business seasons 1-3 (TV show)
Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 4 (TV show)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval season 4 (TV show)
Arriving on May 15
SkyMed season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on May 16
The Chi season 7 (TV show)
Arriving on May 17
The Greatest @Home Videos season 5 (TV show)
Arriving on May 21
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! (TV show)
American Gangster: Trap Queens season 1 & 2 (TV show)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima season 1 & 2 (TV show)
Arriving on May 23
Couples Therapy season 4 (TV show)
Arriving on May 26
American Music Awards (TV show)
Arriving on May 28
Rock Paper Scissors season 1 (TV show)
