New Prime Video movie My Old Ass is a hilarious comedy with a time-travel twist that I can't wait to watch – and it has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Currently sitting on Prime Video's top 10 movies list is the sci-fi comedy My Old Ass, which has become a huge hit since it was added to the streamer on November 8 following its limited theatrical run.

My Old Ass is yet another top 10 title I can't wait to watch alongside Prime Video's #1 movie, Spanish zombie thriller Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. With nearly 200 movies being added to Prime Video this month, My Old Ass has managed to see off tough competition to become one of the most-watched movies on one of the best streaming services .

As a fan of the undead, I quickly devoured the new Prime Video movie Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End after it was released. However, I'm planning to give myself a break from all the zombie horror and watch this coming-of-age dramedy with a sci-fi twist. With my favorite comedic actress, Aubrey Plaza, involved, my expectations are high.

What is My Old Ass about?

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Plaza was a hit with viewers in her role in Marvel's WandaVision spin-off series Agatha All Along on Disney Plus, and she's set to win more fans in My Old Ass, a movie with an outrageous plot.

In My Old Ass, an 18th birthday mushroom trip introduces Elliott (Maisy Stella) to her witty 39-year-old self (Plaza). When Elliott's "old ass" starts issuing warnings to her younger self, young Elliot realizes that she has to rethink everything about family and love, over a life-changing summer before she heads off to college in Toronto.

My Old Ass has swiftly become one of the best Prime Video movies with its 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's also garnering rave reviews. The Guardian wrote that My Old Ass "looks as glossy and poppy as a studio comedy from the 2000s, a rich treat at a time when that has become the rare exception rather than the rule. It deserves to find an equally big audience, for asses both young and old."

Meanwhile, Christy Lemire said on RobertEbert.com: "Plaza looks nothing like Stella, which is part of the joke, but the two actresses match each other with their sardonic wit. Plaza's deadpan meets Stella's effervescence, and somewhere in that giddy mix, you quickly believe these two are one."

After falling in love with Plaza's performance in The White Lotus season 2, it was a pleasure to watch her show off her dramatic side once again in Emily the Criminal. Now, I can't wait to see her bring her signature deadpan humor to what looks like a refreshing new comedy.