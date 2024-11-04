Prime Video's new #1 movie Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End is an intense zombie thriller I can't wait to watch

Prime Video's new most-watched movie (at the time of writing) is the Spanish zombie action thriller Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. The new Prime Video movie has topped the streamer's global top 10 chart since it was added on October 31, despite facing tough competition from the nearly 200 movies being added to Prime Video this month.

Now, I'm a fan of the undead (in the movie sense, of course), so much so that I re-watched my favorite zombie movie World War Z on Netflix and I couldn't help but write about my dismay of Netflix canceling the most realistic zombie show I've ever seen Black Summer.

But with a creature feature now making an appearance on one of the best streaming services, it's now time I devour some heart-pounding zombie horror that I love on Prime Video.

What is Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End about?

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Apocalipsis Z: El principio del fin) sees a rabies-like disease spread across the planet and transform humans into aggressive creatures. Sound familiar?

In Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End, Manel (Francisco Ortiz) takes shelter at home with his cat, until they're forced to leave in search of food and reunite with his family while trying to avoid rabid zombies – please let the cat survive!

While it has a similar premise to many other zombie movies, if you're a fan of fast-paced action like me, this won't deter you from watching Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. Especially since it's been compared to my favorite zombie flick World War Z, with user Alexander R writing on Rotten Tomatoes: "Just like World War Z but on steroids, the storyline is well made and the characters are amazingly put together."

The film is based on the novel by Manel Loureiro and another Rotten Tomatoes reviewer shared that it stays faithful to its source material. Yar Y commented: "I thoroughly enjoyed the books. And stoked they did a stellar job with the film. Beautifully done, tension and fear factor high, great acting, great cinematography. Great story telling. It's rare to feel connected to the main character(s) from the get go."

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End currently sits at a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so we'll have to wait and see if it's named one of the best Prime Video movies. But for now, it seems that it has all the classic zombie movie tropes packaged up in a new setting that will keep me entertained for a couple of hours.