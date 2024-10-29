Everything new on Prime Video in November 2024, including nearly 200 new movies

Since signing up to Prime Video, my movie nights have gone from a two to a 10, and that's all down to the best Prime Video movies the service has to offer. As we get ready to say goodbye to October and welcome a new month, Prime Video has another line-up of fresh titles coming in November 2024.

Out of all the best streaming services, Prime Video usually packs the most movies with each of its monthly schedules, and for November there are over 170 movies arriving on November 1 alone. And that selection is full of really good stuff – I spotted seven movies I want to watch before I even made it past 'C' in the alphabet…

In addition to the huge influx of movies on the first day, Prime Video is also gearing up to release its Cruel Intentions TV remake on November 21 – which has the potential to become a smash hit for the streaming platform.

Everything new on Prime Video in November 2024

Arriving on November 1

12 Days of Christmas Eve (movie)

3 Ninjas Knuckle Up (movie)

50 To 1 (movie)

A Knight's Tale (movie)

A Perfect Day (movie)

Absolute Deception (movie)

Across The Universe (movie)

Agent Cody Banks (movie)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (movie)

Airplane II: The Sequel (movie)

Airplane! (movie)

All Saints (movie)

Almost Christmas (movie)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (movie)

Anger Management (movie)

Apache (movie)

Bad Company (movie)

Battlefield Earth (movie)

Battleship (movie)

Big Night (movie)

Blizzard (movie)

Blown Away (movie)

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (movie)

Bones seasons 1-6 (TV show)

Boomerang (movie)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (movie)

Carrie (1976) (movie)

Carrie (2013) (movie)

Casualties Of War (movie)

Catch Me If You Can (movie)

Catch-22 (movie)

Children of Men (movie)

Christmas with the Kranks (movie)

Cold Mountain (movie)

Comes A Horseman (movie)

Copshop (movie)

Cowboys & Aliens (movie)

Crazy In Alabama (movie)

Dear Christmas (movie)

Dear John (movie)

Death Wish 3 (movie)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (movie)

Death Wish II (movie)

Die Hard (movie)

Disturbia (movie)

Double Team (movie)

Driven (movie)

Dumb And Dumber To (movie)

Dune (movie)

Earth to Echo (movie)

Equals (movie)

Escape From Alcatraz (movie)

Exodus (movie)

F/X (movie)

Fame (movie)

Flash of Genius (movie)

Flight (movie)

Gladiator (movie)

Gone Baby Gone (movie)

Good Boy! (movie)

Good Will Hunting (movie)

Gorky Park (movie)

Gosford Park (movie)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (movie)

Harriet the Spy (movie)

Hell is for Heroes (movie)

Hour Of The Gun (movie)

House at the End of the Street (movie)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (movie)

Identity Thief (movie)

In & Out (movie)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (movie)

It Takes Two (movie)

Jacob's Ladder (movie)

Jingle All the Way (movie)

Escape from L.A. (movie)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (movie)

Johnny Mnemonic (movie)

Just Like Heaven (movie)

Kill Your Darlings (movie)

Kingdom of Heaven (movie)

Les Miserables (movie)

Leviathan (movie)

Libre (movie)

Loch Ness (movie)

Lords of Dogtown (movie)

Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (movie)

Margot At The Wedding (movie)

Mean Girls (movie)

Meet John Doe (movie)

Men (movie)

Michael Jackson's This Is It (movie)

Midnight in Paris (movie)

Mr. Mom (movie)

Murphy's Law (movie)

Neighbors (movie)

Of Gods and Men (movie)

One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut) (movie)

Pan's Labyrinth (movie)

Passengers (movie)

Misty For Me (movie)

Popeye (movie)

Puss in Boots (movie)

Radio Flyer (movie)

Rambo III (movie)

Rampage (movie)

Reba McEntire's Christmas In Tune (movie)

Return Of The Seven (movie)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (movie)

Rio Lobo (movie)

Roboshark (movie)

Rosemary's Baby (movie)

Roxanne (movie)

Run Lola Run (movie)

Rust (movie)

Santa Claus: The Movie (movie)

Saving Silverman (movie)

School of Rock (movie)

Scrooged (movie)

She's So Lovely (movie)

She’s the Man (movie)

Silver Linings Playbook (movie)

Slackers (movie)

Small Soldiers (movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog (movie)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (movie)

Steel Magnolias (movie)

Steve Jobs (movie)

Still of the Night (movie)

Straw Dogs (movie)

Surviving Christmas (movie)

Target (movie)

The Animal (movie)

The Apartment (movie)

The Aviator (movie)

THE CHRISTMAS EDITION (movie)

The Edge of Seventeen (movie)

The Eiger Sanction (movie)

The Family Stone (movie)

The Godfather (movie)

The Godfather, Part II (movie)

The Good Shepherd (movie)

The Great Escape (movie)

The Holiday (movie)

The Italian Job (movie)

The King's Man (movie)

The Lady In The Van (movie)

The Lego Movie (movie)

The Magnificent Seven (movie)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (movie)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (movie)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (movie)

The Saint (movie)

The Soloist (movie)

The Spectacular Now (movie)

The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle (movie)

The Swan Princess Christmas (movie)

The Terminator (movie)

The White Buffalo (movie)

The Wonderful Country (movie)

The Theory of Everything (movie)

Think Like a Man (movie)

Think Like a Man Too (movie)

To Sleep With Anger (movie)

Tom & Jerry (movie)

Tower Heist (movie)

Turbulence (movie)

Ultraviolet (movie)

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning (movie)

Walk of Shame (movie)

Walking Tall (movie)

War of The Worlds (movie)

Zona Mortal (movie)



Arriving on November 5

Back to Black (movie)

Election Night Live with Brian Williams (TV show)



Arriving on November 7

Look Back (movie)

My Old Ass (movie)

Moonbound (movie)



Arriving on November 8

Every Minute Counts (TV show)



Arriving on November 9

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (TV show)



Arriving on November 11

Me Before You (movie)



Arriving on November 13

UglyDolls (movie)



Arriving on November 14

Cross (TV show)



Arriving on November 15

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (movie)



Arriving on November 19

Abigail (movie)

Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (TV show)



Arriving on November 20

Wish List Games (TV show)



Arriving on November 21

Cruel Intentions (TV show)

Dinner Club season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on November 22

The Meg (movie)



Arriving on November 24

Coraline (movie)



Arriving on November 26

It's In the Game (TV show)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (movie)



Arriving on November 28

Oshi no Ko (TV show)



Arriving on November 29

Black Friday Football (TV show)

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour (TV show)