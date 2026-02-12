A free demo for Zero Parades: For Dead Spies will be available during Steam Next Fest this month

The demo releases on February 28 and will be playable until March 16

ZA/UM also confirmed that the game will not be optimised for Steam Deck at launch

ZA/UM Studio, the developer behind Disco Elysium, is releasing a new game this year, and fans will be able to try it out as part of Steam Next Fest later this month.

On February 23, a free demo for Zero Parades: For Dead Spies will debut on Steam, allowing those on the Valve platform to play the opening portion of the upcoming game until March 16.

"Set in the city-state of Portofiro, the demo offers a tailored version of the game’s opening, including two full quests, various side activities and open exploration of the environment. Players can choose from three distinct character archetypes, each offering strong replayability," ZA/UM teased.

"The game’s dialogue system embraces the idea of 'failing forward' - every door closed is an open opportunity to go through the window instead. Make sure to check out how different choices and skill checks can change the outcome of any event."

While controller support won't be available during the demo, it will be available at full release. ZA/UM also confirmed that the game will not be optimized for Steam Deck at launch, "but it does run, yes."

Zero Parades: For Dead Spies is an espionage role-playing game (RPG) that puts the player in the shoes of a brilliant but tormented operant on one final desperate assignment.

"Fulfil the demands of your assignment by hunting down secrets hidden within the architecture of both the city and the human mind. Collaborate and clash with informants, loyalists, and agitators," the description reads.

"Pass skill checks to get them to open up and improve your abilities with the experience you receive. The choices you make affect everything: the loyalty of your friends, the paths you can take, and the fragility of your mind."

The game also features a similarly gorgeous art style that made Disco Elysium stand out, as well as dramatic encounters, choice-based consequences, skill-checks, complex vertical dialogue trees, and more.

Zero Parades: For Dead Spies is slated to launch in 2026 for PC and PlayStation 5.

