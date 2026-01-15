It's the (unofficial) year of Styx with a new entry in the series set to launch next month

There's a free demo available right now on Steam with roughly an hour of gameplay

Players can also pick up two Styx games at no cost via the Epic Games Store for (almost) the complete Styx experience

It's the (unofficial) year of Styx and to celebrate publisher Nacon is unleashing a Styx-travaganza of freebies for players to enjoy.

This includes the ability to scoop up the two most important games in the series: Styx: Master of Shadows and Styx: Shards of Darkness, at no cost starting today via the Epic Games Store.

Both are excellent little stealth adventures, starring the sarcastic green goblin Styx, as he traverses his way through intricately designed environments on a quest to steal basically anything he can get his little paws on. Magical abilities give you plenty to play around with, whether you want to stay hidden in shadows or stab your way through the legions of guards standing between you and heaps of riches.

The barrage of referential humor dispensed by the pint-size anti-hero might not be for everyone, but I've always found it pretty endearing in its own special Styx-y way.

In the case of Shards of Darkness, you actually get the 'Deluxe Edition' here which nets you some bonus cosmetics to wear. There's no actual effect on gameplay, but they are pretty stylish.

True Styx heads know that, for the complete experience, you also need to pick up a copy of Of Orcs and Men (an under-appreciated 2012 action RPG that introduced the character). Luckily, it's 90% off on GoG right now.

Time to get greedy

Styx: Blades of Greed - Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All of this will leave you fully prepared for the arrival of Styx: Blades of Greed later this year. Set just before the events of Of Orcs and Men, this latest Styx outing introduces a wealth of mysterious new abilities powered by magical quartz.

It's set to launch on February 19, 2026, with pre-orders open now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

As of this week there's also an exclusive demo available on Steam that lets you try roughly the first hour of the game early, completely for free with progress set to carry over to the full game.

