Prime Video's new crime comedy The Sticky looks like Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth
Jesse, we need to cook (with maple syrup)
Prime Video's latest crime comedy series The Sticky is based on real-life maple syrup heist that happened in Canada in 2011, which is as wild as it sounds. And if you're a Breaking Bad fan, you're going to spot some similarities between this and the hit HBO series when it hits our screens on December 6.
If you need further convincing, this series has some seriously impressive names attached. It's produced by Blumhouse, known for making some of the best horror movies, and stars huge names such as Margo Martindale and Jamie Lee Curtis. I don't know about you, but I'm ready to sit down and get this watched right now. Maybe it'll even join our big best Prime Video shows list.
Take a look at these first-look images from Blumhouse to give you a taste of what's to come.
A plan so wickedly good, it’s sweet.Here’s your first look at The Sticky, a new Blumhouse Television dark-comedy series executive produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and inspired by the true story of the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist. Coming soon to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/yG0A7CblcVOctober 9, 2024
What should we know about The Sticky?
As mentioned, The Sticky is loosely based on a real-life heist involving the theft of nearly 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup from a storage facility in Quebec. During this illegal operation, thieves used trucks to transport barrels to a remote sugar shack, where they siphoned off the maple syrup, refilled the barrels with water, and returned them to the facility. They then sold the syrup to legitimate syrup distributors to make a profit.
The Sticky will dramatize these events with a comedic twist and Prime Video has teased that the series follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a tough maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr), so we've already got ourselves a wild group of misfits. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis appears as an unnamed guest character.
This heist has previously been covered in the Netflix documentary series Dirty Money, but the six-episode series will depict the events like you've never seen before.
