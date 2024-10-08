5 Prime Video thriller movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video is already home to plenty of great movies, and it's added a whole bunch of content in October 2024. But if it's thrillers you're after, I've compiled five you won't want to miss as they're guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

From kitchen tension to a Stephen King classic, there's plenty to suit all appetites but if you're still not satisfied, check out our round up of the best Prime Video movies to get the most out of the streaming service. Enjoy!

The Menu

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

Age rating: R

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Mark Mylod

Honestly, Ralph Fiennes has never been so scary. In The Menu, he plays an ominous chef who invites people to an exclusive dining experience, but all is certainly not as it seems. Each of the guests were hand-picked for a reason and they soon find out why, learning that this event was not quite as relaxing as they'd hoped.

The movie is only elevated by Nicholas Hoult's obnoxious foodie character and his bored date played by Anya Taylor-Joy, with their awkward dynamic providing some comic relief in some of the more tense moments. With culinary shows like The Bear being popular too, it's clear kitchen-themed thrillers are here to stay.

Misery

Misery (1990) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Rob Reiner

Stephen King is at his best when he's not focusing on supernatural stuff. There, I said it. The villain at the center of Misery is not some ghost or entity, she's just a human being. But the lengths she goes to in this tense story are alarming, and this apparent kindly nurse who wanted to help someone soon turns into a terrifying presence.

James Caan stars as a novel writer who has wrapped up his recent series of books, killing off his protagonist Misery Chastain. It's unfortunate, then, that the woman who rescued him after a car accident is his number one fan and is not happy when she learns he's killed off her favourite character. Kathy Bates is wonderfully unsettling, it's my favourite performance of hers yet.

Ready or Not

READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 89%

Age rating: R

Length: 95 minutes

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Meeting the in-laws is always an anxiety-inducing experience, but Ready or Not will make you so much more grateful for yours. Here, a bride finds herself hunted by her spouse's wealthy family as part of a wedding night ritual to worship the Devil. So yeah, pretty wild stuff.

Don't worry though, that synopsis doesn't spoil anything and you're really not ready for what's about to unfold throughout the next 95 minutes. It's tense, blood-soaked, and there's an amazing central performance by Samara Weaving, who later went on to have a great cameo in Scream VI. Buckle up!

The Silence of the Lambs

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 118 minutes

Directors: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme is at the helm of this thriller, based on the book of the same name by Thomas Harris. It's one of my favorite movies of all time for good reason, it's the ultimate cat and mouse thriller and you'll be captivated by Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins' lead performances as a young FBI agent and a notorious cannibal serial killer who helps her apprehend another killer known as Buffalo Bill.

It's chilling, it's unsettling, there's some debate over whether it's classed as a psychological horror or just a thriller but either way, it's one I highly recommend watching.

Fight Club

Fight Club (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 80%

Age rating: R

Length: 139 minutes

Directors: David Fincher

You shouldn't talk about it, but I'm going to anyway. If you haven't seen David Fincher's iconic adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club, I suggest changing that immediately. It's gritty, it's heavy, it's crude and funny, there's a lot going on here. We follow a "white-collared insomniac" who forms an underground fight club, and this role is brilliantly played by Edward Norton, opposite a more confident and more successful Brad Pitt, with the two working in tandem to keep you glued to the screen.

This movie is a cult classic for a reason and though it has divided audiences, it's definitely worth weighing in to see what you think. Oh, and the soundtrack is excellent too.