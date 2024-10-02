Here are all the fresh movies and shows available on Prime Video in October.

Every month when all the best streaming services announce their fresh titles, Prime Video comes along and dominates with its tsunami of new movies – and its October 2024 list is no exception.

October is one of those months where remaining in the confines of your own home to do nothing but watch movies is socially acceptable, particularly those hard-hitting dramas, thrillers, horrors that are perfect for the build up to Halloween. When reviewing this month's Prime Video schedule, my eyes diverted straight to The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – a personal favorite of mine – in addition to '80s staples The Breakfast Club (1985) and Raging Bull (1980), all of which have an equal shot at sneaking into our best Prime Video movies roundup

With the extensive range of movies and shows coming to Prime Video in October 2024, it would be silly to not take advantage of all the exciting new titles coming this month. Prime Video have really understood the assignment.

Everything new on Prime Video in October 2024

Arriving on October 1

1984 (movie)

12 Angry Men (movie)

13 Going on 30 (movie)

A Bridge Too Far (movie)

According To Jim seasons 1-8 (TV show)

A Haunted House (movie)

A Haunted House 2 (movie)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (movie)

A Monster Calls (movie)

A View to a Kill (movie)

The Adventures Of Shark Boy And Lava Girl (movie)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (movie)

All The King's Men (movie)

Animal Kingdom (movie)

Aquaman (movie)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? season 1 (TV show)

Arrival (movie)

Be Cool (movie)

Before Midnight (movie)

Behind Enemy Lines (movie)

Body of Evidence (movie)

Bruce Almighty (movie)

Castle seasons 1-8 (TV show)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (movie)

Chappie (movie)

Charlotte’s Web (movie)

Clueless (movie)

Coach Carter (movie)

Crawl (movie)

Deep Water (movie)

Deepwater Horizon (movie)

Diamonds are Forever (movie)

Die Another Day (movie)

Dirty Grandpa (movie)

Doctor Sleep (movie)

Don't Worry Darling (movie)

Downsizing (movie)

Dr. No (movie)

Dressed to Kill (movie)

Eagle Eye (movie)

Ella Enchanted (movie)

Killer Heat (movie)

Elvis (movie)

Ex Machina (movie)

Five Feet Apart (movie)

For Your Eyes Only (movie)

Free Birds (movie)

Friends With Money (movie)

From Russia with Love (movie)

Frosty the Snowman (movie)

Galaxy Quest (movie)

Ginger & Rosa (movie)

Gladiator (movie)

Glass (movie)

Goldfinger (movie)

Good Burger (movie)

Goosebumps (movie)

Hacksaw Ridge (movie)

Hannibal (movie)

Henry V (movie)

Holiday Inn (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (movie)

Infinite (movie)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (movie)

It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (movie)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (movie)

Judgment At Nuremberg (movie)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (movie)

Knocked Up (movie)

Knocked Up (Unrated) (movie)

Last Holiday (movie)

Legend (movie)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return (movie)

Licence to Kill (movie)

Live and Let Die (movie)

Lost in Translation (movie)

Love Actually (movie)

Love and Monsters (movie)

Lucy (movie)

Mad Max (movie)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (movie)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (movie)

Mechanic: Resurrection (movie)

Money Monster (movie)

Monster House (movie)

Monsters vs. Aliens (movie)

My Adventures with Santa (movie)

Nanny McPhee (movie)

Nanny McPhee Returns (movie)

Night Hunter (movie)

No Time to Die (movie)

Norbit (movie)

Obvious Child (movie)

Octopussy (movie)

Of Mice and Men (movie)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (movie)

One False Move (movie)

Open Season (movie)

Pain and Glory (movie)

Passengers (movie)

Perfect Stranger (movie)

Planet 51 (movie)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (movie)

Raging Bull (movie)

Resident Evil (movie)

Roman J. Israel, Esq (movie)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (movie)

Saved by the Bell seasons 1-6 (TV show)

Saved by the Bell: The College Years season 1 (TV show)

Scooby-Doo (movie)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (movie)

Shaft (movie)

Shooter (movie)

Slackers (movie)

Snatch (movie)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (movie)

Spaceballs (movie)

Spartacus (movie)

Species (movie)

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (movie)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (movie)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (movie)

Star Trek: Generations (movie)

Star Trek: Insurrection (movie)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (movie)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (movie)

Stargate (movie)

Stargate: Continuum (movie)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (movie)

Summer Of Soul (...or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (documentary)

T2 Trainspotting (movie)

The Amazing Spider-Man (movie)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (movie)

The Best Man Holiday (movie)

The Big Short (movie)

The Breakfast Club (movie)

The Cable Guy (movie)

The Glass House (movie)

The Heat (movie)

The Help (movie)

The Last Picture Show (movie)

The Longest Yard (movie)

The Longest Yard (movie)

The Man with the Golden Gun (movie)

The Other Boleyn Girl (movie)

The Party (movie)

The Patriot (movie)

The Raid 2 (movie)

The Raid: Redemption (movie)

The Return of the Living Dead (movie)

The Silence Of The Lambs (movie)

The Spy Who Loved Me (movie)

The Switch (movie)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (movie)

The Thing (movie)

The Ugly Truth (movie)

The Unit seasons 1-4 (TV show)

The Usual Suspects (movie)

The Vow (movie)

The Way Back (movie)

The Witch (movie)

The World Is Not Enough (movie)

Theater Camp (movie)

Think Like a Man (movie)

Think Like a Man Too (movie)

Thunderball (movie)

Tomorrow Never Dies (movie)

Tropic Thunder (movie)

True Romance (movie)

Twins (movie)

Uncle Buck (movie)

Vacation Friends (movie)

Vacation Friends 2 (movie)

Valkyrie (movie)

Wayne’s World (movie)

Wonder Woman (movie)

Wonder Woman 1984 (movie)

Zoolander (movie)



Arriving on October 3

House of Spoils (movie)

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 (TV show)

Thursday Night Football (TV show)



Arriving on October 4

Barbershop: The Next Cut (movie)

Face Off: Inside the NHL (TV show)

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (TV show)

The Boogeyman (movie)

The Diary (movie)



Arriving on October 8

Housekeeping for Beginners (movie)

Killer Cakes (TV show)

IF (movie)



Arriving on October 10

Citadel: Diana (TV show)

Pil's Adventures (movie)



Arriving on October 15

Beyond Black Beauty (TV show)

Monkey Man (movie)



Arriving on October 16

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? (TV show)



Arriving on October 17

Brothers (movie)

Love Stuck (movie)

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh (TV show)



Arriving on October 18

Culte (TV show)

The Devil's Hour season 2 (TV show)

The Office (TV show)

The Park Maniac (movie)



Arriving on October 19

PBC on Prime Video (TV show)



Arriving on October 20

Dino Dex (TV show)



Arriving on October 24

Canary Black (movie)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (TV show)

The Pasta Queen (TV show)



Arriving on October 25

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (movie)



Arriving on October 31

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (movie)