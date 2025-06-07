5 new Prime Video movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream in June

Tim Robbin's legal drama Dead Man Walking (1995) is available to stream on Prime Video as of June 1.

There are over 50 new movies coming to Prime Video in June 2025, so you're in for a treat if Prime Video is your go-to streaming service.

After scouring through its list of new titles, I've done my best to select five new movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes you should watch over the next few weeks.

Kicking off the list with a Hollywood classic crime drama, this is followed by two more crime movies, made up of a legal drama from the '90s and a crime comedy starring Marilyn Monroe. Additionally, there's a sports drama from director Bennett Miller and a Clint Eastwood war movie joining one of the best streaming services, all of which will be fighting for a place in our selection of best Prime Video movies.

As mentioned in our full list of new Prime Video titles for this month, while the Prime Video Movie and TV Originals are released worldwide, it could be the case that many of the third-party films Amazon has licensed for June will only be available to stream in the US. With that said, you should bear this in mind when scouring through our list.

12 Angry Men (1957)

12 ANGRY MEN (1957) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: N/A

Runtime: 95 minutes

Director: Sidney Lumet

Arriving on: June 1

Though it's been nearly 70 years since Sidney Lumet's masterpiece was released, it has truly stood the test of time, becoming a landmark courtroom drama and one of the greatest movies ever made.

Starring Hollywood legend Henry Fonda, 12 Angry Men is set in the backdrop of New York City and offers commentary on the complex nature of the American justice system, bringing the tension of classic American theater to the screen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During a murder trial, 12 jurors must argue whether the teenage suspect in question is responsible for the death of his father. Their attempt to reach a unanimous decision proves to be more difficult than expected when Juror No.8 (Fonda) expresses his uncertainty on different parts of the case, resulting in a courtroom battle where personal issues arise and conflict between the jurors makes them question each other's morals and preconceptions about the trial.

Dead Man Walking (1995)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 122 minutes

Director: Tim Robbins

Arriving on: June 1

Director Tim Robbins had established himself in show business as a successful actor in movies The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Top Gun (1986), prior to taking a seat in the director's chair.

Dead Man Walking is the second legal drama in this month's Prime Video recommendations roundup, adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name. As death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) gets closer to his execution date, he enlists the help of Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) for one last appeal.

In the time leading up to his execution, Prejean visits Poncelet's family as well as the loved ones of the victims to understand the case better. In the process, she acts as a spiritual counsellor for him, and the two form a special bond.

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball (2011) Movie Trailer - HD - Brad Pitt - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 133 minutes

Director: Bennett Miller

Arriving on: June 1

Moneyball is one of those movies that seems to yo-yo between streaming platforms whenever a new monthly schedule is announced. It was added to Paramount+ back in April, and now it's available to stream on Prime Video this month.

Miller's sports drama was adapted from Michael Lewis' book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by screenwriters Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin - who had previously served as writers on movies such as Schindler's List (1993) and The Social Network (2010), respectively.

The premise is: Manager of the Oakland A baseball team, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), hatches a plan to outsmart wealthier baseball clubs by reinventing his team with only a fraction of the budget other clubs receive. To get his plan up and running, he enlists Ivy League graduate Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), whom he tasks with going through the major leagues to scout undervalued talent - an old sports analytics method.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959) Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: N/A

Runtime: 120 minutes

Director: Billy Wilder

Arriving on: June 1

Hollywood veterans Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon star alongside legend Marilyn Monroe in this crime comedy flick from Billy Wilder - the master director behind some of the greatest movies from Hollywood's Golden Age including Sunset Boulevard (1950), Sabrina (1954), and The Seven Year Itch (1955), which also stars Monroe.

Some Like It Hot is a campy balance between drama, crime, and comedy. Set during the Prohibition era, saxophone player Joe (Tony Curtis) and his friend Jerry (Jack Lemmon) bear witness to a Mafia murder. Worried for their lives, they devise a plan to escape Chicago, disguising themselves as women.

Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 141 minutes

Director: Clint Eastwood

Arriving on: June 1

Taking a departure from the crime movies and sports drama in this list, Clint Eastwood's Japanese-language American war movie (which was also co-produced by Steven Spielberg) takes the fifth spot with a score of 91%.

Set during the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, the movie portrays the conflict from the perspective of Japanese troops who are defending the island - serving as a companion movie to Eastwood's 2006 war drama Flags of Our Fathers, which depicts the same conflict from the American viewpoint.

Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), Baron Nishi (Tsuyoshi Ihara), and Shimizu (Ryô Kase) are just some of the Japanese troops preparing for an attack from the American soldiers. With their diminishing supplies and poor conditions in the tunnels, seasoned veteran Lt. Gen. Tadamichi Kuribayashi (Ken Watanabe) uses his skills to hold off the opposition for as long as he can, knowing that his side has almost zero chance at survival.