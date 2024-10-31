Prime Video's hit thriller series Jack Ryan is getting a movie spin-off and I can't wait to see John Krasinski back in action as the iconic super spy
Jack Ryan is strapping on his bullet proof vest for another mission
Prime Video's hit action thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is getting the movie treatment with John Krasinski set to reprise the role as the titular CIA analyst. Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new feature film as "the next stage in the evolution of the franchise" after the popular Prime Video series came to an end in 2023.
Jack Ryan co-executive producer and season 2 director Andrew Bernstein is set to direct the movie spin-off from a script written by Aaron Rabin, who was a co-executive producer and writer on Jack Ryan season 4. Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (The Penguin) are also in talks to reprise their roles as former CIA boss James Greer and CIA station chief Mike November in the upcoming movie.
Jack Ryan is based on the iconic character created by author Tom Clancy and has been the subject of 21 books. The Prime Video TV adaptation was a modern-day reiteration of the classic novels before Amazon called time on the action-packed series after four seasons. Jack Ryan was one of the streamer's most-watched series globally, with the final two episodes of season 4 earning 1.15 billion minutes of viewing according to Nielsen.
What is Jack Ryan about?
Krasinski stars in one of the best Prime Video shows as the former US Marine who is an up-and-coming CIA analyst. However, when he's flung into a dangerous field assignment for the first time, he constantly finds himself in the firing line as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that threatens the world.
Since the Jack Ryan movie is still in development, there are currently no plot details regarding the future film, but we can imagine that we'll get some much-loved Jack Ryan action as he takes down bad guys all across the world.
This isn't the first time Jack Ryan has been adapted into a feature-length film. In fact, Krasinski is the fifth actor to play Jack Ryan in a movie, with Alec Baldwin being the first to portray the spy in the 1990 flick The Hunt for Red October. After that, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine all took on the role in various films, before being rebooted as the first episodic series by John Krasinski and Prime Video in 2018.
If you can't wait for the Jack Ryan movie to start streaming on one of the best streaming services, check out these adrenaline-pumping spy thrillers on Prime Video in the meantime.
