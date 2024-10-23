Prime Video’s God of War adaptation gets a new showrunner from one of Apple TV Plus’ best shows

Prime Video has already seen huge success with their adaptation of Fallout, and now a TV adaptation of God of War is coming to the streaming service. It seems the beloved video game series is in good hands too, with Ronald D. Moore attached as showrunner.

You might know Moore from his work on For All Mankind, which is considered to be one of the best Apple TV shows. He's no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Battlestar Galactica, so it will be interesting to see how he approaches God of War.

What do we know about Prime Video's God of War TV show?

So far, we don't have much to go off when it comes to the planned God of War TV series. It's been in the works for a while, though, with Prime Video first announcing it back in December 2022. During that time, we were teased what the plot might entail.

The streaming service reported that the show would follow Kratos' "dangerous journey with his estranged son" to fulfil his wife's final wish to "spread [her] ashes from the highest peak". "Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise" and one which "will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world".

However, there have been some changes to the team and it is unknown if the plot will change now that Moore is on board as showrunner. He takes over from predecessor Rafe Judkins, so there could well be some changes heading our way.

Now that the show is back on track, it'll be interesting to see if it joins our best Prime Video shows line-up, which is already packed with some great entries. In a world where videogame adaptations are, thankfully, getting better, I do have high hopes for this one.

You might also like