Prime Video’s God of War adaptation gets a new showrunner from one of Apple TV Plus’ best shows
God of War is in very good hands
Prime Video has already seen huge success with their adaptation of Fallout, and now a TV adaptation of God of War is coming to the streaming service. It seems the beloved video game series is in good hands too, with Ronald D. Moore attached as showrunner.
You might know Moore from his work on For All Mankind, which is considered to be one of the best Apple TV shows. He's no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Battlestar Galactica, so it will be interesting to see how he approaches God of War.
What do we know about Prime Video's God of War TV show?
So far, we don't have much to go off when it comes to the planned God of War TV series. It's been in the works for a while, though, with Prime Video first announcing it back in December 2022. During that time, we were teased what the plot might entail.
The streaming service reported that the show would follow Kratos' "dangerous journey with his estranged son" to fulfil his wife's final wish to "spread [her] ashes from the highest peak". "Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise" and one which "will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world".
However, there have been some changes to the team and it is unknown if the plot will change now that Moore is on board as showrunner. He takes over from predecessor Rafe Judkins, so there could well be some changes heading our way.
Now that the show is back on track, it'll be interesting to see if it joins our best Prime Video shows line-up, which is already packed with some great entries. In a world where videogame adaptations are, thankfully, getting better, I do have high hopes for this one.
You might also like
- Fallout season 2: Prime Video release date prediction, likely cast, possible plot, and more news and rumors
- Arcane season 2: Netflix release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news and rumors
- The Last of Us season 2: HBO Max release date prediction, trailer, confirmed cast, plot details, and more news and rumors
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.