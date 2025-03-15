Invincible season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show's next chapter

Invincible season 4 will see the eponymous hero continue his fight to protect Earth from the Viltrum Empire

Invincible season 4: key information - In development for Prime Video

- No release date announced

- Co-creator wants new seasons to air annually

- No footage or trailers released so far

- Most of its ensemble cast expected to return

- Comic book namesake teases what to expect from a story standpoint

- Season 5 hasn't been greenlit yet

Invincible season 4 is on the way, but it'll be a while before the critically acclaimed show's next installment makes its debut on Prime Video.

With the Amazon TV series' third season only ending on March 13, you and I have a long wait on our hands for its follow-up. To pass the time, then, let's talk about what you can expect from Invincible's fourth season, including its likely cast and plot details, and speculate on its possible release date.

Full spoilers follow for Invincible season 3 and the graphic novel series it's based on. Proceed with caution if you're actively avoiding them ahead of the show's return.

Good news, there will be MORE [slam to Invincible title card] pic.twitter.com/E6fY3qvfADJuly 26, 2024

Invincible was renewed for a fourth season last July. Indeed, it was one of nine huge announcements that excited us most at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Work is well underway, too. Chatting to Collider, J.K. Simmons, who voices Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, revealed he'd already recorded lines for Invincible season 4. As for when it might be released, Robert Kirkman, co-creator of the Invincible TV adaptation and comic book, indicated (via The Direct) that he'd like new seasons to air annually.

Depending on how much work has been completed on season 4, that means it could arrive sometime in 2026. That's a lofty goal for any kind of animated show, though, which typically take two to three years to make. I'm all for a 2026 release window but, if its crew is forced to crunch to get season 4 finished for next year, I'd be happy to wait until 2027 and let them make it as good as possible.

Is there a trailer for Invincible season 4?

Staring at your computer or phone screen waiting for that season 4 trailer to drop like... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

No. There won't be an Invincible season 4 trailer for a long time, either. Once one is released, I'll update this section.

Invincible season 4 cast: confirmed and rumored

Oliver and Mark are all but certain to return for season 4 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Full spoilers follow for Invincible's third season.

There's no official word on who'll be back for Invincible season 4. Based on its predecessor's ending, though here's who I expect to see (or, rather, hear) again:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson and Isotope

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson/Kid-Omni-Man

Ross Marquand as Rudy 'Rex' Connors and The Immortal

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Malese Jow as Kate Chas/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Amanda, Betsy Wilkins, and Shrinking Rae

Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Sansom

Jay Pharoah as Zandale Randolph/Bulletproof

Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith and Rus Livingston

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Luke Macfarlane as Rick Sheridan

Calista Flockhart as April Howsam

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Eric Bauza as D.A. Sinclair

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, General Kregg, and Ka-Hor

Peter Cullen as Thaedus

Tatiana Maslany as Telia

Shantel van Shanten as Anissa

Tzi Mas as Mister Liu

Todd Williams as Titan

Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head

Simu Liu as Paul Cha/Multi-Paul

Aaron Paul as Scott Duvall/Powerplex

Jonathan Banks as Brit

Michael Dorn as Battle Beast

Cliff Curtis as Paul

Zazie Beets as Amber

Fred Tatasciore as Adam Wilkins

Doug Bradley as The Technician

Bruce Campbell as Damien Darkblood's demonic superior

That's an absolutely stacked voice cast, but there'll be many more characters to meet in season 4. Among that number are Dinosaurus, Grand Regent Thragg, Space Racer, and Universa, who are all introduced in the next 12 to 15 issues of the comics.

Meanwhile, Tech Jacket, who made his silent debut in Invincible season 3 episode 7 and will play a big role moving forward, will also require a voice actor. And with Oliver continuing to grow at an accelerated rate, it's possible Convery may be replaced by an adult voice actor, too. There are plenty of opportunities, then, to add more big-name stars to the series' huge ensemble. I wonder if Bryan Cranston will finally stop saying no to Kirkman's requests to play someone...

Rex Splode was one of last season's casualties (Image credit: Prime Video)

There are a few characters – and voice actors – who won't return for season 4.

Jason Mantzoukas' time as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode is over following his character's death in last season's seventh episode, aka the one with the brutal Invincible War that was first teased in season 3 episode 1 and then all but revealed in the post-credits scene of season 3's sixth episode. Darkwing II also seemingly perished in that battle, so Cleveland Berto isn't likely to be back in the recording booth.

Richardson's time as The Mauler Twins is similarly over after they were killed by Oliver Grayson in season 3 episode 3. He'll be back to voice Monster Girl, though, so at least he's not been fully dropped from the cast roster.

Invincible season 4 story speculation

Invincible season 4 will continue to send its titular hero down a dark path (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Huge spoilers follow for Invincible season 3's finale and Image Comics' graphic novel series.

Invincible season 4 doesn't have an official story synopsis yet. However, you can remind yourself what happened in its forebear's final episode in my Invincible season 3 ending explained piece.

That article doesn't reveal everything that happened after Mark Grayson defeated Conquest (with more than a little help from Atom Eve, FYI), though. If you want some clues about where things will go next, I'll provide some details after the image below. So, skip to the next section if you haven't read the comics and don't want any big plot beats ruined ahead of season 4's release.

The Sequids storyline should reach its conclusion early on in season 4 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

One of the first big storylines that season 4 should cover revolves around the sequids. The parasitic lifeforms made their animated debut in season 1 episode 4 and have been a regular thorn in Mark's side ever since.

With the alien race making their way to Earth in season 2 part 2's finale – read my Invincible season 2 part 2 ending explained article for more on how they did so – they pose a huge threat to Earth's human population. Expect this to be the first big test for Mark and his fellow heroes post-Conquest.

That won't be the only problem Mark has to contend with. Despite being shown Conquest's corpse after Mark seemingly killed him in season 3 episode 8, the second-most powerful Viltrumite warrior is still alive. He's being kept in a secure and secret Global Defence Agency (GDA) location miles beneath the Earth's surface. The reason? Once Conquest wakes up from his coma, Cecil wants information on the Viltrum Empire and how it can be defeated. I can't see that going badly for Cecil and company...

Conquest will return – and he'll have reinforcements next time around (Image credit: Prime Video)

So, yes, Conquest will return, but I won't reveal when or what awaits Mark when he does. Let's just say if Mark was mad that Cecil lied to him over D.A. Sinclair's reformation and continuing work on the ReAnimen, he's going to be apoplectic when he learns Conquest isn't dead.

Moving away from the titular superhero, Invincible season 4 will let us spend more time with everyone's favorite interracial bromance: Allen the Alien and Nolan Grayson. The pair didn't have much screen time in seasons 2 and 3, but that'll change next time around. Indeed, they'll have much more prominent roles as they attempt to track down allies and weapons to help them and the Coalition of Planets (CoP) in their upcoming fight against the Viltrum Empire.

Allen and Nolan Grayson should get more screen time next season (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

They'll need all the help they can get, too, because season 4 is likely to end with another conflict – larger and more devastating than the Invincible War – between the CoP and Viltrumites. Again, no huge spoilers here, but you best prepare yourself for an almighty showdown.

There'll be lots of other subplots to be resolved and new ones to be introduced in season 4 as well. There's going to be more melodrama for Mark and Eve to deal with, the return of villains the pair and Earth's other heroes will have to tackle, Immortal and Dupli-Kate settling down to start a family, another reboot of the Guardians of the Globe's line-up, and so much more.

Damien Darkblood is part of a completely new storyline in Invincible's TV adaptation (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

As for new plot points that are exclusive to Amazon's adult animated adaptation, we already know there'll be one of those in Invincible season 4. It'll be centered on Damien Darkblood, the demon detective who was banished from Earth by Cecil midway through the show's first season.

That's where his story ends in the source material, but the Invincible season 3 finale confirms Darkblood will be back in some capacity next season. Nobody knows how it'll factor into the overarching narrative, but it's nevertheless pleasing to see Kirkman expand on his literary works where he can.

Where can I watch seasons 1 to 3 of Invincible?

Let Atom Eve be your guide to finding out where you can stream Invincible seasons 1 through 3 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The only place you can stream Invincible is on Prime Video. After all, it's an Amazon TV Original, so you won't find it on any other of the world's best streaming services.

All three seasons of one of the best Prime Video shows are available to watch in full on the platform now, too. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account but want to sign up for one, use the widget below to see how much it'll cost in your world region first.

Will Invincible return for a fifth season on Prime Video?

Don't be surprised if Mark and Oliver are forced to endure more bloody battles post-season 4 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Invincible season 5 hasn't been announced yet. It probably won't be until work has ended on the series' fourth chapter, either.

Responding to a question from The Direct about his future plans for the show, Kirkman said the entire team's focus was on ensuring season 4 is as good as it can be. In short: any talk on a fifth season and one-off specials that star characters other than Mark, such as the Atom Eve TV Special that aired in mid-20224, is off the table for the time being.

Kirkman hopes that Invincible runs for many more seasons, though. Adding to the answer he gave to The Direct, he said, "the goal is to adapt the entire comic", but wouldn't put a definitive number on how many seasons it'll take to do that.

Currently, each eight-episode season is adapting between 15 and 20 comic book issues. Invincible ran for 144 issues so, if the show maintains that output with each new installment, it should take seven to nine seasons to tell the full story. As an Invincible devotee, I'd be okay with another five or six seasons of it, too!

For more Prime Video TV-based coverage, read our guides on Mr and Mrs Smith season 2, The Boys season 5, Fallout season 2, and The Rings of Power season 3.