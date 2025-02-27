Invincible season 3 episode 6's mid-credits scene just confirmed the Prime Video show's next two episodes will be an absolute bloodbath

Invincible season 3 episodes 7 and 8 are going to be incredibly bloody and soul-crushing affairs

Invincible season 3's final two episodes could be the show's most brutal entries yet

Episode 6's mid-credits scene teases why this will be the case

Long-time Invincible fans will know what to expect from episodes 7 and 8

Invincible season 3's final two episodes are fast approaching, and it appears that its seventh and eighth chapters will be the show's most devastating since the show's season 1 finale.

I'm not being hyperbolic, either. The adult animated series' latest episode, titled 'All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry', is one of the numerous Invincible episodes that have a mid- and/or post-credits scene. But, while many of its siblings' mid- and post-credits scenes have teased calamitous incidents to come, season 3 episode 6's mid-credits stinger hints that two of the graphic novel series' most brutal events will play out before this season ends.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Invincible season 3 and the comic books it's based on.

If Mark thought he already had it bad in season 3, he's seen nothing yet (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video)

Let's start with episode 6's mid-credits sequence. As Eve consoles Mark for what seems like the umpteenth time this season, the camera pulls back to reveal that the pair are being watched. Indeed, a spherical drone, one that's identical in design to the one that was spying on Mark and his family in season 3 episode 3, is seen hovering at a distance.

That episode already dropped a huge clue that one of Mark's biggest nemeses would return in one of the best Prime Video shows' third season. It's not until 'All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry', though, that the the shock reveal is made: yep, none other than Angstrom Levy is the individual who's been surveilling Mark and his loved ones.

*SPOILERS* #INVINCIBLE #InvincibleSeason3 Angstrom Levy tease at the end of Episode 3! pic.twitter.com/ZHjxMuQOv6February 7, 2025

Non-comic book readers may be stunned that Levy is back from the dead. However, as I discussed in my Invincible season 2 part 2 ending explainer piece, Mark didn't kill him. I mean, that much is obvious now, isn't it?

Anyway, you might be thinking that Levy's return (you'll most likely find out how he survived in season 3 episode 7) spells danger for Mark and all those he holds dear in the Amazon TV Original – and you'd be right. However, they're not the only ones whose lives may be at risk from the cybernetically-enhanced Levy because of the company he now keeps.

Still no idea what these colors mean. pic.twitter.com/hVPCeSdxVJFebruary 20, 2025

After Angstrom rises from the seat of his secret lair, he walks towards a group of individuals who look exactly like Mark Grayson, aka the eponymous superhero. Just as he does in the comics, Levy utters the line "this will do" as a wide shot reveals a bunch of multiversal Invincibles.

Invincible devotees, myself included, have known this reveal has been coming. For those who have been introduced to the Invincible franchise via its Prime Video adaptation, though, the signs have been there since season 3 began. Indeed, Invincible's third season has been laying the groundwork for one of the comics' bloodiest battles since its premiere. The evidence for Mark's multiversal variants' arrival? Season 3's new title sequence, which you can remind yourself of in the X/Twitter post above.

So, what's all of this leading to? For one, The Invincible War. You can read more about that cataclysmic event in the article I linked to in the previous paragraph.

"If you choose to oppose me, you will not survive" (Image credit: Image Comics)

That's not all, though. In the immediate aftermath of that potentially world-ending incident that claims the lives of millions, including some of Mark's fellow heroes – now you know why I'm worried for Rex and Rae after that sweet episode 5 scene – an injured and distraught Mark is forced to defend planet Earth from another terrifying and destructive threat. That'll be the monstrous Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest, who's rumored to be voiced by Breaking Bad alumnus Jonathan Banks, i.e. one of nine new actors who were officially announced as part of Invincible season 3's voice cast in January.

I'll refrain from spoiling anything else about The Invincible War and the Mark-Conquest showdown because, for non-graphic novel readers, they're best experienced without knowing what'll happen. One last piece of advice, though: have a box of tissues ready, because you're going to need them.