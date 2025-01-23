Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson/Invincible will be joined by plenty of new characters this season

Nine new faces have joined the cast of Invincible season 3

Breaking Bad 's Aaron Paul and Shang-Chi 's Simu Liu are among the starry additions

Fans are trying to work out which characters will be voiced by two other actors

Prime Video has announced nine new additions to the cast of Invincible season 3, but the roles that two newcomers will inhabit are being kept secret for now.

Just two weeks before the adult animated series returns on February 6, Amazon revealed which stars will join the likes of Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh on the season 3 cast roster. It's a stacked list, too, with Breaking Bad alumni Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks, plus current Marvel actor Simu Liu (he plays Shang-Chi in the MCU) among those who have signed on for the hit show's third outing.

As the above X/Twitter thread reveals, Paul, Liu, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduena, Futurama star John DiMaggio, and Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery will play superpowered beings in Invincible's third season. Paul will voice Powerplex, Liu is signed up to play Multi-Paul (aka Dupli-Kate's brother), and Mariduena will tackle dual roles as the twins known as Dropkick and Fightmaster. Meanwhile, DiMaggio will voice The Elephant.

As for Convery, he's set to play Oliver Grayson, the half-brother of the titular character who – spoilers! – adopts the superhero pseudonym of Kid Omni-Man. That's a reference to his Mark and Oliver's father Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, in case anyone needed it explaining.

Rounding out the cast are 2015's Fantastic Four alumnus Kate Mara as Becky Duvall, the wife of Paul's Powerplex/Scott Duvall, Rush Hour's Tzi Ma as Mr Liu, a crime lord who can turn into a dragon, Pinhead star Doug Bradley, and Banks.

Will Conquest be voiced by Jonathan Banks or Doug Bradley?

"If you choose to oppose me, you will not survive" (Image credit: Image Comics)

As you'll have realized by now, neither Banks or Bradley's roles have been publicly disclosed. Indeed, the aforementioned X/Twitter thread simply states that their roles are "[redacted]" for now. Clearly, Amazon doesn't want fans to know who these actors are playing in one of the best Prime Video shows' next chapter.

That hasn't stopped Invincible fans, myself included, from trying to determine which characters will be voiced by the duo. In the hours since season 3's new cast members were revealed, Invincible devotees have taken to social media and The Invincible sub-Reddit to suggest that one of them will portray Conquest, one of Viltrum's most powerful warriors and likely this season's Big Bad.

He's been teased twice before, too. First, another Viltrumite in Anissa told Mark Grayson in Invincible season 2 that someone "ten times worse" than her would eventually show up on Earth. Then, in Invincible season 3's first teaser, Cecil Stedman reminds Mark that Anissa "promised 'Mister Ten-Times-Worse' was on his way". All the signs point towards Conquest making his animated debut in season 3, then, so it's a safe bet to assume that Bradley or Banks will voice him. My money is on the latter, with Banks' gruff, menacing voice feeling like a great fit for the Viltrum Empire's second most-powerful being.

There are other characters that the pair could play. The Viltrum Empire's current leader Grand Regent Thragg, the comical-looking but incredibly dangerous Dinosaurus, the invulnerable superpowered individual known as Brit, or other hugely important heroes like Tech Jacket and Space Racer are all suitable candidates. We'll have to wait for Invincible season 3 to land on one of the world's best streaming services, though, to find out for sure.