- Nine new faces have joined the cast of Invincible season 3
- Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Shang-Chi's Simu Liu are among the starry additions
- Fans are trying to work out which characters will be voiced by two other actors
Prime Video has announced nine new additions to the cast of Invincible season 3, but the roles that two newcomers will inhabit are being kept secret for now.
Just two weeks before the adult animated series returns on February 6, Amazon revealed which stars will join the likes of Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh on the season 3 cast roster. It's a stacked list, too, with Breaking Bad alumni Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks, plus current Marvel actor Simu Liu (he plays Shang-Chi in the MCU) among those who have signed on for the hit show's third outing.
In honor of Invincible's comic anniversary, how about a thread of new Season 3 casting announcements??LET'S COOK pic.twitter.com/SBpAqkov8UJanuary 22, 2025
As the above X/Twitter thread reveals, Paul, Liu, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduena, Futurama star John DiMaggio, and Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery will play superpowered beings in Invincible's third season. Paul will voice Powerplex, Liu is signed up to play Multi-Paul (aka Dupli-Kate's brother), and Mariduena will tackle dual roles as the twins known as Dropkick and Fightmaster. Meanwhile, DiMaggio will voice The Elephant.
As for Convery, he's set to play Oliver Grayson, the half-brother of the titular character who – spoilers! – adopts the superhero pseudonym of Kid Omni-Man. That's a reference to his Mark and Oliver's father Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, in case anyone needed it explaining.
Rounding out the cast are 2015's Fantastic Four alumnus Kate Mara as Becky Duvall, the wife of Paul's Powerplex/Scott Duvall, Rush Hour's Tzi Ma as Mr Liu, a crime lord who can turn into a dragon, Pinhead star Doug Bradley, and Banks.
Will Conquest be voiced by Jonathan Banks or Doug Bradley?
As you'll have realized by now, neither Banks or Bradley's roles have been publicly disclosed. Indeed, the aforementioned X/Twitter thread simply states that their roles are "[redacted]" for now. Clearly, Amazon doesn't want fans to know who these actors are playing in one of the best Prime Video shows' next chapter.
That hasn't stopped Invincible fans, myself included, from trying to determine which characters will be voiced by the duo. In the hours since season 3's new cast members were revealed, Invincible devotees have taken to social media and The Invincible sub-Reddit to suggest that one of them will portray Conquest, one of Viltrum's most powerful warriors and likely this season's Big Bad.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
He's been teased twice before, too. First, another Viltrumite in Anissa told Mark Grayson in Invincible season 2 that someone "ten times worse" than her would eventually show up on Earth. Then, in Invincible season 3's first teaser, Cecil Stedman reminds Mark that Anissa "promised 'Mister Ten-Times-Worse' was on his way". All the signs point towards Conquest making his animated debut in season 3, then, so it's a safe bet to assume that Bradley or Banks will voice him. My money is on the latter, with Banks' gruff, menacing voice feeling like a great fit for the Viltrum Empire's second most-powerful being.
There are other characters that the pair could play. The Viltrum Empire's current leader Grand Regent Thragg, the comical-looking but incredibly dangerous Dinosaurus, the invulnerable superpowered individual known as Brit, or other hugely important heroes like Tech Jacket and Space Racer are all suitable candidates. We'll have to wait for Invincible season 3 to land on one of the world's best streaming services, though, to find out for sure.
You might also like
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.