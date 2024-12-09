New Invincible season 3 trailer teases a superhero civil war, new heroes, returning villains, and Mark's 'serious' supersuit

Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for Invincible 's third season

The new teaser arrives ahead of season 3's release in February 2025

Its footage teases new superheroes, returning villains, and who'll betray Mark Grayson next

Invincible season 3's official trailer is finally here and, despite what's come before, the hit animated show's next chapter might be its darkest yet.

Debuting at CCXP 2024 in Brazil last Saturday (December 7), the teaser contains melodrama aplenty and moments that foreshadow some awful events to come. Full spoilers immediately follow for Invincible season 2, as well as storylines from the comics that'll be covered in season 3, so turn back now if you don't want to have anything ruined ahead of time.

YouTube Watch On

As I noted in an article discussing what a new poster for Invincible season 3 teased, Mark will end his working relationship with Cecil Stedman in the Prime Video series' next outing. Indeed, the Global Defense Agency's (GDA) shady boss has, unbeknownst to Mark, been working alongside evil scientist D.A. Sinclair to create an army of ReAnimen with the view to using these mechanical zombies as a last line of defense against anyone who threatens humanity. Someone like, oh, I don't know, the son of Omni-Man (that'll be Mark, for anyone unaware) who may follow in his father's footsteps and try to conquer Earth for the Viltrumite empire.

It isn't just the titular human-Viltrumite hybrid who ends his association with Cecil. As Invincible's latest footage suggests, some of Mark's fellow Guardians of the Globe will also walk away from the GDA after a tense Marvel-esque civil war showdown with those who are still loyal to Cecil. In the source material, Rex Splode, Robot, Monster Girl, and Bulletproof quit the Guardians alongside Mark, and it seems they'll do likewise in Amazon's R-rated animated adaptation.

Say hello to Kid Omni-Man, Multi-Paul, and Mark's comics-accurate new suit

Looking fresh, Mark! (Image credit: Prime Video)

There's plenty more that one of the best Prime Video shows' latest trailers reveals. New heroes will emerge to help Mark, such as his younger half-brother Oliver, who officially becomes Kid Omni-Man next season. However, considering season 3 will see Kid Omni-Man take on the Mauler Twins, and given what long-time Invincible fans know about this particular duel from the comics, maybe Kid Omni-Man won't be as morally righteous as his elder sibling.

But I digress. Season 3 will also see the return of villains including Titan, Battle Beast, and Doc Seismic, the re-emergence of Darkwing 2.0, the debut of Dupli-Kate's twin brother Multi-Paul, Allen trying to convince Nolan to break out of Viltrumite jail and join the Coalition of Planets' fight against his own tyrannical race, and a new, "serious" – Mark's words, not mine – supersuit for the eponymous hero. Unfortunately, there's still no footage confirming when Mark and long-time love interest Eve will get together. Don't make me wait another season to find out if they do, Amazon!

Need a reminder of what happened last season? Read my Invincible season 2 ending explained article to see where the adult-oriented show left off and the story threads it needs to pick up soon. And, by "soon", I mean it, because Invincible season 3 launches on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on February 6, 2025. New episodes will air weekly after that until the finale on March 13.

