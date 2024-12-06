New Invincible season 3 poster reveals who will betray Mark Grayson next, and I fully expect a new trailer will be released very soon

Invincible season 3's first poster has spoiled one of its most important moments from the comics

Prime Video has released a new poster for Invincible season 3

The one-sheet spoils a significant storyline from the graphic novels

The artwork was revealed ahead of Brazil Comic-Con Experience 2024, at which a new season 3 trailer is expected to be released

Invincible season 3 is only two months away, but Prime Video has already spoiled one of its most important storylines by way of a new poster.

Yesterday (December 5), one of the world's best streaming services revealed a new piece of artwork to promote Invincible's next season, which is due out in February 2025. Ordinarily, that wouldn't be a big deal, but this poster isn't a normal piece of marketing material. How so? Because it reveals who'll be the next person to betray Mark Grayson, aka the titular superhero.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Invincible season 3 and the comic books it's based on!

His time to shine. Invincible season 3 premieres February 6. pic.twitter.com/zvxIXcMGD8December 5, 2024

The poster confirms that Cecil Stedman, one of Mark's closest allies, albeit a duplicitous one, will be the next character to feel Mark's wrath. Indeed, it shows the human-Viltrumite hybrid holding up the bloodied Global Defense Agency's commander-in-chief by his neck while some ReAnimen close in on the pair.

Why is this significant? Because Cecil is responsible for the continued development of the ReAnimen. A creation of the villainous scientist D.A. Sinclair, these mechanical zombies possess superhuman abilities and, as a collective, can go toe-to-toe with superpowered beings by numerically overwhelming their foes. This was proven in the source material and Amazon's TV adaptation when Mark struggled to defeat Sinclair's ReAnimen as he tried to rescue William's boyfriend Rick, who had been kidnapped by Sinclair.

Clearly, Stedman saw value in having a seemingly unkillable army of robotic zombies at his disposal. A failsafe like this became all the more important after Omni-Man wrought destruction on the city of Chicago in Invincible's season 1 finale, too. Instead of imprisoning Sinclair for his crimes, then, Stedman hired the nefarious individual – without Mark's knowledge – to build him an army of ReAnimen, with the view to using them if, say, Mark followed in his father's footsteps.

We saw Sinclair working on the ReAnimen before season 1 ends, but neither he nor his creations appeared in Invincible season 2, so it's high time that the R-rated series revisited this key storyline, which will lead to a seemingly irreparable breakdown in Mark and Cecil's working relationship.

Where's the Invincible season 3 trailer, William?

An Invincible meme that never gets old, no matter how times I use it (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

With Invincible's third season set to arrive early next year, there's not much time left for an official trailer to drop. A teaser was released in mid-October, but it was nothing more than a humorous, Burger Mart-set video that largely poked fun at some of its predecessor's issues, including the fact that season 2 was split into two parts – a frustrating decision that its co-creator said "wasn't the original plan" for Invincible's sophomore outing.

When will an actual trailer for one of the best Prime Video shows' next season arrive, then? I'm convinced that one will finally debut tomorrow (December 7). Why am I so confident? Because Invincible's official X/Twitter account confirmed that we'll learn more about season 3 at the Brazil edition of Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) on that date. As I said, Invincible season 3 isn't too far away now, so it makes perfect sense for its first proper trailer to be unveiled before the end of the year. What better time to release it, then, than at the last big Comic-Con convention of 2024?

