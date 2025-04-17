New Marvel trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals first looks at Reed Richards using his stretchy powers, The Silver Surfer, and other Galactus-sized teases

I see you lurking in the background behind The Silver Surfer, Galactus...

Marvel has released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The MCU Phase 6 film will arrive in theaters worldwide this July

The teaser is full of moments that fans have been waiting to see

Marvel has revealed the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps – and, if I wasn't already super excited for its release, I certainly am now.

The Marvel Phase 6 film's latest teaser is full of new footage that fans will want to *ahem* stretch their eyeballs around. Indeed, from first looks at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards using his stretchy superpowers, to new teases of the movie's villain Galactus, it's an unmissable two-and-a-half minute feast for the eyes.

The arrival of a new Fantastic Four trailer shouldn't come as a big surprise. Indeed, a new teaser was shown exclusively to CinemaCon 2025 attendees a two weeks ago. That trailer confirmed a big fan theory about Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm – i.e., that she'll be pregnant for a portion of the film. With this latest round of footage doing likewise, it appears that Marvel has simply released the trailer it showed at during Disney's presentation at the trade show on April 3.

A new trailer hasn't been a long time coming for the final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie of 2025. The first teaser for First Steps only achieved lift-off in early February, so it's not like we've had an excruciating wait for new clips to pore over.

Still, with Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie set to be released in theaters in early May, the comic book giant will want to run a new teaser ahead of that flick to further build anticipation for First Steps' own launch, which will take place in late July.

Joining Pascal, Kirby, and Garner on the film's cast are Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Ralph Ineson as the voice of Galactus, and John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, Sarah Niles, and Natasha Lyonne as TBC.

Marvel fans think they know who Lyonne is playing in First Steps, though, and many are also convinced that Hauser and Malkovich are playing B-tier Marvel antagonists in Mole Man and Red Ghost respectively. Lastly, Mark Gatiss appears to be playing the TV host of a show that Marvel's First Family appear on in the trailer and forthcoming film.

