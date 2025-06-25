Reed Richards and company have got their work cut out to stop Galactus in First Steps

Marvel has released one final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The first MCU Phase 6 movie launches in theaters worldwide on July 25

Its latest teaser hasn't eased my worries about the potential fate of one character

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is officially one month away (at the time of publication) from being released on July 25. And, to celebrate the countdown to launch, Marvel has debuted one final trailer that makes it look even more *ahem* fantastic than I already expected it to be.

Unveiled on June 25, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie's new trailer puts the titular team's efforts to save their world from the planet-devouring cosmic entity known as Galactus front and center. Check it out below:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

Excited though I am for one of 2025's most anticipated new movies, it's only served to heighten my concerns about the possible fate of the group's strongest individual: Sue Storm.

Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, is considered to be one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics. If she's been adapted as authentically as possible for this flick, she'll be just as potent in the MCU, too.

Okay, but why would that mean she could die in First Steps? After all, Vanessa Kirby, who's playing Storm in the MCU, was among the 27-strong initial cast for Avengers: Doomsday, i.e. the next Marvel Phase 6 film that'll arrive after this movie. So, Storm must survive the events of First Steps to appear in that film, right?

Anybody else worried about what's going to happen to Sue Storm? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not necessarily. Given she's the matriarch of Marvel's First Family and the mother of Franklin Richards (the baby we see in the latest trailer) who, if rumors are to be believed, is who Galactus is after, she'll do what any mom would do and lay her body on the line to save her first-born.

It's possible, then, that Storm could sacrifice herself to not only protect Franklin and the rest of the team, but also defeat Galactus – or, at the very least, prevent him from taking Franklin. That could be a good way to set up part of Avengers: Doomsday's story, especially if Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom persuades Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic to help him if it means Richards gets his wife back. Hey, stranger things have happened!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

#TheFantasticFour: First Steps Only in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/nlsCfCUTHYJune 25, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest teaser is the fourth of its kind to be publicly unveiled ahead of the movie's release.

Indeed, First Steps' inaugural trailer achieved lift-off in early February and revealed first-looks at the group, as well as teasing the movie's Big Bad and John Malkovich's mystery character. It was followed by an official trailer in mid-April, which showed off Richards' stretchy powers and The Silver Surfer, and confirmed a big fan theory concerning Sue Storm, too. More recently, another First Steps trailer also verified two of the worst-kept secrets about the superhero flick.

The Fantastic Four's latest big-screen reboot – the group's previous films are available to stream on Disney+ – will aim to be Marvel Studios' biggest money-spinner since last year's Deadpool and Wolverine. The pressure is certainly on after poor box office runs for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

Ahead of the comic titan's final movie release of 2025, read my ultimate guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps for more on its cast, story, and potential MCU impact.