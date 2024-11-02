7 movies new on Prime Video in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

October has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and we're creeping closer towards the end of the year. For Prime Video's penultimate streaming schedule, it's piling us high with over 170 movies that will all be available to stream as early as November 1 – you can read everything new on Prime Video in November 2024 here.

Out of all the movies that are coming to one of the best streaming services, there are seven that stick out for their quality, and have sky-high Rotten Tomatoes scores to match. Most of the movies that make up my Prime Video recommendations for November 2024 are iconic dramas in their own right, including Guillermo Del Toro's dark fantasy Pan's Labyrinth (2006) and even Francis Ford Coppola's mob drama epic The Godfather (1972).

There's also an early '00s family comedy, an '80s action-Christmas blockbuster, and a crime movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks that, unlike The Godfather, packs a bunch of comedic elements. To ensure you're not missing out on all things Prime Video, be sure to regularly visit our best Prime Video movies list for any updates.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Gus Van Sant

Arriving on: November 1

Frequent collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck joined forces to write the screenplay which won them the Oscar in 1998. Starring Damon himself as the lead role, Will Hunting is a young man working as a janitor at MIT with a high IQ and a gift for mathematics. When his intelligence is recognized by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard), he takes young Will under his wing to work towards achieving his potential, but Will's chance at greatness falls when he's arrested for attacking a police officer. Lambeau then strikes a deal with Will where he will resume mentoring him if he agrees to seek guidance from therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

School of Rock (2003)

School of Rock (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

Arriving on: November 1

A childhood favorite of mine that will never fail to entertain me no matter how many times I've seen it. Failing guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is fired from his rock band and is left struggling to find work. He poses as a teacher when a job opportunity comes up at a private elementary school run by the stern Principal Mullins (Joan Cusack), where he's faced with a class of young classical musicians. Impressed with their musical talents, he introduces them to rock music and the legends he idolizes, forming a band with his class in hopes of winning a local Battle of the Bands competition – against the wishes of the school, their parents, and really anyone who's met him.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

PAN'S LABYRINTH - Official Trailer - Directed by Guillermo del Toro - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 120 minutes

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Arriving on: November 1

Del Toro's dark fantasy movie has been on my list of must-watch movies for years, and now that it's coming to Prime Video in November 2024, this is finally my chance to tick it off and put it straight into my Letterboxd diary. Set in Spain in 1944 during the Francoist period, where Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) arrives at her new stepfather's post – who's a brutal army officer. She comes across a maze which leads her to a fantasy world where she is told that she's a long lost princess, and must complete three tasks to earn immortality. The story weaves the real and fantasy worlds together, and while Ofelia explores her new-found fantasy world, in the real world her stepfather fights to ensure a guerrilla uprising comes to fruition.

The Godfather (1972) & The Godfather Part II (1974)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 177 minutes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Arriving on: November 1

The first two movies of The Godfather trilogy are coming to Prime Video this month, so that's over six hours of epic crime drama for you to sink into. What's considered as one of the greatest movies ever made, Coppola's mob drama focuses on the Corleone crime family lead by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who hands down his empire to his youngest son Michael (Al Pacino). Disinclined to join the mob until that point, Michael finds himself in a circle of crime and violence, and although he tries to uphold his relationship with his wife Kay (Diane Keaton), he becomes more entwined with the family business until he's totally consumed.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 131 minutes

Director: John McTiernan

Arriving on: November 1

Now that Die Hard is coming to one of the best streaming services, you can taste the impending rush of holiday cheer. On Christmas Eve, New York police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) at a holiday party in a high-rise building in Los Angeles. After a terrorist group takes over the entire building and holds everyone inside hostage, McClane accepts that he is the only one who can put a stop to the attack and bring everyone to safety.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 140 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Arriving on: November 1

Based on the semi-autobiographical book of the same name by Frank Abagnale. Jr, Spielberg's comedy-drama follows Abagnale, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who claims to have successfully posed as a lawyer, doctor, and pilot all before he turned 18 years old. With Abagnale supposedly having committed cons worth millions of dollars, including a huge bank robbery at the age of 17, FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) vows to track him down in a huge manhunt mission, but it's not easy when you don't know who you're really looking for.