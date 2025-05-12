I suggest streaming these 3 movies with great Rotten Tomatoes ratings before they leave Prime Video

Prime Video has no shortage of notable films and shows, but not all of them are free with your subscription. Some of these movies sometimes even disappear without warning, so the best Prime Video movies might not even be safe.

It's hard to tell exactly what's leaving Prime Video because there isn't a dedicated filter that neatly lists expiring titles, including the best Prime Video shows. So, we've taken the time to comb through the library for the best movies you should watch before they leave the library.

Rotten Tomatoes ratings are one of the most 'objective' ways to determine a film's critical reception. If it has a 'Certified Fresh' rating, it generally means critics liked it, even if the score isn't 90 or above. Here are three 'Certified Fresh' movies on Rotten Tomatoes that you should watch before they leave Prime Video.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 75%

75% Directors: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Age Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 2 hr 22 min

2 hr 22 min Leaving on: TBA

Forrest Gump only has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's a fan-favorite film that's got more cultural appeal than most. It follows the life of Forrest Gump and his romance with his childhood friend, Jenny.

Tom Hanks stars as the innocent yet simple Forrest Gump, who is bullied in his youth for a physical disability and below average intelligence. When his leg braces come off, folks realize he's an exceptionally fast runner, which helps him throughout his life in many situations like playing football, serving in the army, and running marathons. Thus, the iconic quote, "Run, Forest, run!".

Unlike the usual 'Leaving Prime in XX days' label, it only has a caption that reads 'Limited time offer. Terms apply'. These types of promotions are unpredictable and may disappear at any time between the next few days to the next few weeks. Since we can't go back in time to confirm when it became a limited-time offer, I'd suggest watching it ASAP!

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 79%

79% Directors: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone

Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone Age Rating: R

R Length: 1 hr 26 min

1 hr 26 min Leaving on: May 16

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a comedy mockumentary musical directed, produced, and starring the members of the The Lonely Island comedy group: Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Andy Samberg. It stars the fictional rap star Connor Friel (played by Samberg) and follows his rise to fame, starting from his days as part of a rap group with his childhood friends to his lessons and struggles with stardom after his solo debut.

While it received positive reviews from critics, it never quite reached the same popularity with viewers. If you want to see where you stand on the matter, you can watch (and hopefully laugh at) Popstar before it leaves Prime Video.

A Royal Affair (2017)

A ROYAL AFFAIR trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Directors: Nikolaj Arcel

Nikolaj Arcel Age Rating: R

R Length: 2 hr 17 min

2 hr 17 min Leaving on: May 12

A Royal Affair is what it sounds like – a story about the relationship between Caroline Matilda of Great Britain and German doctor Johann Friedrich Struensee, who is the royal physician to Christian VII of Denmark.

It not only follows the affair between the queen and the physician, but also the complications of politics within the Danish court. I'd especially recommend it for folks who enjoy dramatic romances and historical fiction.

It received two Silver Bears (second highest honor) at the Berlin International Film Festival and multiple nominations as an international film. Just a heads up: You'll probably have to read, unless you know Danish. A Royal Affair is dubbed in Danish with English subtitles.