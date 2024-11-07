4 spy shows on Prime Video with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Everyone loves a thriller, especially those that involve an exciting double agent. Lucky for you, Prime Video has an extensive selection of spy series on offer, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Night Manager.

If political intrigue, exciting espionage and bombshell betrayals are your thing, check out these four spy thrillers on one of the best streaming services with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

A remake of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2005 classic of the same name, Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine (who replaced the original star Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as the titular duo who are recruited by a secret spy agency with the promise of wealth and a dream life. However, they must assume new identities and pretend to be a married couple called John and Jane Smith. As the Smiths become embroiled in dangerous missions each week, their relationship gets complicated when real feelings develop.

TechRadar's Tom Power wrote that Mr. and Mrs. Smith is everything Amazon's other spy original series Citadel isn't: bold, amusing, filled with great action, and surprisingly endearing. This best Prime Video show is deliciously dark with heaps of espionage entertainment and there's a Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 on the way.

Alex Rider

Alex Rider I Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 86% (season 1)

86% (season 1) Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~44 minute episodes

~44 minute episodes Creator: Guy Burt

Based on the best-selling book franchise by Anthony Horowitz, this coming-of-age spy thriller series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), who is basically the teenage version of James Bond. When Rider accepts to help investigate his uncle's death and its connection to the assassination of two billionaires, he reluctantly takes on a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc where he exposes a criminal global network.

Alex Rider is ideal for some light-hearted super spy fun and there's three seasons to enjoy on Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming channel. This can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video, using either the Prime Video app or a web browser, without any subscription needed.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel Honey Bunny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creators: Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK

Indian Hindi-language spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny is the second spin-off to Prime Video's Citadel universe created by the Russo Brothers. Although Citadel didn't get brilliant reviews and received a 51% Rotten Tomatoes score, it became the fourth most-watched title worldwide for the platform.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, when stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) for a side gig, they're thrown into the world of high-stakes action and espionage. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged couple are forced to reunite and protect their daughter. Set in the vibrant 90s, Citadel: Honey Bunny has heart-pounding action sequences and a charming love story.

Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 82%

82% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Alessandro Fabbri

Citadel: Diana is an Italian spin-off to Citadel. Set in 2030 Milan, undercover Citadel agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) has been working as a mole within the enemy organization Manticore for eight years after Citadel was destroyed. To find a way out for good, she must trust an unlikely ally: Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir to Manticore Italy. If you're looking for some intense and intriguing suspense, then Citadel: Diana is an ideal watch.