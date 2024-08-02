Amazon's Citadel TV series is getting another Prime Video spinoff but I don't know why

Life is full of mysteries. Mysteries such as, when we all fall asleep, where do we go? What was inside the briefcase in Quintin Tarantino's best movie Pulp Fiction? And most pressingly of all, why is Prime Video making yet another spin-off show from Citadel?

Prime Video has just dropped the trailer for the newest Citadel spinoff, and it's embedded below. The new show is called Citadel: Honey Bunny, it comes from the renowned Russo Brothers and creative powerhouses Raj and DK, and it premieres on Prime Video on November 7.

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's making the KCCU – the Kinda Cinematic Citadel Universe

It's not really a mystery. Although Citadel didn't get brilliant reviews – it's currently sitting at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes – it's proved very popular: the first season was Prime Video's second most-watched original series outside the US, and the fourth most-watched worldwide.

This is the second Citadel spinoff in the last few weeks: in mid-July Prime Video dropped the trailer for Citadel: Diana, which is set in Milan. The Indian Hindi-language Honey Bunny looks like it could be a big deal: Raj and DK's The Family Man spy series is already a Prime Video hit and the new show's lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are big stars.

Prime Video is clearly thinking big for the franchise. As we reported a few weeks ago, the goal here is to create a kind of cinematic universe of multiple shows, each one set in a different country but connected to the core story via plot points and recurring characters. So far we've had the US and Italy, with India coming next and more spinoffs still to be announced.

We don't yet know too much about the story, but according to Prime Video it "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the ’90s".

Citadel: Honey Bunny will be streaming on Prime Video from November 7.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors