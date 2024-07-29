If there's one thing Prime Video stands out for, it's the huge catalog of movies it has and continues to grow. Now that it has released its schedule for August 2024, we can tell you that its reputation for being one of the best streaming services is untouched, so expect a month filled with attention-grabbing movies and new TV shows.

As always, the first day of the month is the busiest for Prime Video with over 100 titles landing on the platform on August 1 alone. Many of which are must-watches for any movie buff, giving you the chance to bulk up your watchlist if it's looking a little dry at the moment. There's the Quintin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction (1994) alongside fan-favorites, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises, which are being added before The Rings of Power season 2 is added on August 29.

It'll be no surprise that a large majority of Prime Video's new arrivals will be more than qualified for our picks of best Prime Video movies, so be sure to keep an eye out for some new recommendations from us.

Everything new on Prime Video in August 2024

Arriving on August 1

21 Jump Street (movie)

22 Jump Street (movie)

Adventureland (movie)

American Graffiti (movie)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (movie)

An Inconvenient Truth (movie)

Annie (1982) (movie)

Annie (2014) (movie)

Atomic Blonde (movie)

Bad News Bears (movie)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (movie)

Batman: Caped Crusader (TV show)

Born On The Fourth Of July (movie)

Bowfinger (movie)

Breakdown (movie)

Cinema Paradiso (movie)

Dante's Peak (movie)

Darkman (movie)

Death Becomes Her (movie)

Diary Of A Mad Housewife (movie)

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (movie)

Eastern Promises (movie)

Emma (movie)

Face/Off (movie)

Fargo (movie)

Fatal Attraction (movie)

Flags of Our Fathers (movie)

Flight of the Intruder (movie)

Free State of Jones (movie)

Frogs (movie)

From Beyond (movie)

Ghost (movie)

Ghostbusters (movie)

Good Boys (movie)

Green Zone (movie)

How To Be A Latin Lover (movie)

Howard The Duck (movie)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (movie)

Imitation of Life (movie)

Influenced (TV show)

Invaders from Mars (movie)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (movie)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (movie)

Jacob's Ladder (movie)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (movie)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (movie)

Last Vegas (movie)

Little Women (movie)

Looper (movie)

Lover Come Back (movie)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (movie)

Max Steel (movie)

Monster Trucks (movie)

MouseHunt (movie)

Narc (movie)

No manches Frida 2 (movie)

Once Upon A Time In The West (movie)

Overboard (movie)

Passengers (movie)

Perfectos Desconocidos (movie)

Psycho (movie)

Pulp Fiction (movie)

Road to Perdition (movie)

Ronin (movie)

Scarface (movie)

Sense And Sensibility (movie)

Showgirls (movie)

Southland Tales (movie)

Stardust (movie)

Sullivan's Travels (movie)

Superman II (movie)

Superman III (movie)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (movie)

Superman Returns (movie)

Superman (movie)

Terms of Endearment (movie)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (movie)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (movie)

The Crow (movie)

The Dark Half (movie)

The Day of the Jackal (movie)

The Firm (movie)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (movie)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (movie)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (movie)

The Host (movie)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (movie)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (movie)

The Losers (movie)

The Naked Gun: From the Files (movie)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (movie)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (movie)

The War of The Worlds (movie)

The Warriors (movie)

The Whale (movie)

The Wood (movie)

The Zookeeper's Wife (movie)

There's Always Tomorrow (movie)

Three Days of the Condor (movie)

Traffic (movie)

Trauma Center (movie)

Troll (movie)

Troll 2 (movie)

What Lies Beneath (movie)

When Worlds Collide (movie)

Windtalkers (movie)



Arriving on August 3

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (TV show)



Arriving on August 5

Judy Justice season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

French Girl (movie)



Arriving on August 8

The Mallorca Files season 3 (TV show)

Nadie nos va a extrañar (movie)

One Fast Move (movie)



Arriving on August 9

Nadie nos va a extrañar (TV show)



Arriving on August 13

Night Swim (movie)



Arriving on August 15

JACKPOT! (movie)

Paddington (movie)

WNBA on Prime Video (TV show)



Arriving on August 22

Classified (TV show)

Drive-Away Dolls (movie)

Thursday Night Football (TV show)



Arriving on August 23

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)



Arriving on August 24

10 Cloverfield Lane (movie)

Lethal Weapon seasons 1-3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 26

No Gain No Love (movie)



Arriving on August 29

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 (TV show)