New to Amazon Prime? Here are 3 Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes to watch first

Prime Video is one of the best streaming services with its huge content library of best Prime Video movies and best Prime Video shows. For new subscribers, you may find yourself endlessly scrolling through these fresh titles to try and find something good to watch, but we're here to help. We've picked out three movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you should watch first.

Música

RT Score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 91 minutes

91 minutes Director: Rudy Mancuso

Música is a coming-of-age romantic comedy with a unique twist. Set in a Brazilian neighborhood in Newark, this loosely autobiographical story of the writer and star Rudy Mancuso sees him play a street performer who has synesthesia and can "personify sounds, feel shapes and see music".

While Rudy's girlfriend struggles to deal with his condition, he soon meets Isabella (Camila Mendes) and what comes next is a burst of musical performances as he navigates the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture. Música is a magical insight into Rudy's overwhelming yet fascinating mind that's forever creating art even when he doesn't want to.

The Burial

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 126 minutes

126 minutes Director: Margaret Betts

This slick, smart courtroom drama is inspired by true events as The Burial sees eccentric personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) help his financially troubled client, a funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) save his family business from a corporate titan that's threatening his livelihood.

The Burial may be a legal drama with a spine-tingling narrative that explores timely issues, but it still delivers on laughs and compelling performances that keep you hooked even when they're reciting the law.

Nanny

RT Score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Nikyatu Jusu

One of the best horror movies Nanny, has already made a big impact on the streaming platform by becoming the first horror film to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows Aisha (Anna Diop), who hopes her new job as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York will help her earn enough money to bring her young son to the United States from Senegal. However, she soon contends with terrifying forces that threaten to destroy her dream.

Nanny offers a refreshing take on the horror genre and refrains from the classic clichés by using intriguing imagery and symbols from African folktales that offer a disturbing take on the American dream.