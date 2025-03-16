5 new Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes I think you should stream in March

I don't know about you, but Prime Video is the platform I'll be taking advantage of the most this month, simply because of how many attention-snatching movies are coming in March 2025. What I'm trying to say is, Mikey Madison is coming to Prime Video, and it's all I can think about.

But as well as Sean Baker's Oscar-winning magnum opus Anora (2024), there are other movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes I'm directing you towards this month. Like always, it was difficult to narrow it down, but I'm confident that my choices will please you in some way, shape, or form – no matter what your favorite genres are.

If this isn't a reminder that Prime Video is still one of the best streaming services, I don't know what is.

Anora (2024)

Anora Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 139 minutes

139 minutes Director: Sean Baker

Sean Baker Arriving on: March 18

Oh Mikey Madison, the incredible woman you are. Look, I loved Demi Moore's performance in The Substance, but I absolutely fell in love with everything that Anora had to offer and was so glad to see Madison get her flowers at the 2025 Oscars.

Brooklyn-based sex worker Ani (Madison) is a shrewd and independent young woman who's life changes when the son of a famous Russian oligarch Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) turns up at the club where she works. The two spark a connection and impulsively get married, and Ani believes that she has it all. But things take a dramatic turn when Vanya's family learn about the marriage, who launch a wild chase across New York City to get the marriage annulled.

When it comes to portraying the lives and culture of sex workers, Sean Baker curates the narrative of Anora with nothing but respect and admiration for the hard graft of women in the field. It's no wonder his magnum opus took home the Best Picture Oscar.

Drive (2011)

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 110 minutes

110 minutes Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Arriving on: March 6

Not only is Drive a compelling action movie, but it packs one of the best scores of the modern age thanks to composers Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez. If you like 80s synth and electronic pop that makes you ascend, definitely add Drive to your Prime Video watch list if you haven't yet seen it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before he was Kenough to be considered for Barbie (2023), Ryan Gosling was speed driving (pun intended) his way through the streets of LA as a Hollywood stunt man doubling as a getaway driver. Despite his mysterious demeanor, deep down he has a softer side which protrudes when he becomes friendly with his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan) and her son. When Irene's husband (Oscar Isaac) gets out of jail, he enlists the help of 'the Driver' to rob a pawn shop so that he can clear his masses of debt, but when things go badly 'the Driver' must do everything he can to ensure that Irene and her son are kept safe.

Back to the Future (1985)

Back To The Future (1985) Theatrical Trailer - Michael J. Fox Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 116 minutes

116 minutes Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Arriving on: March 1

Raise your hand if this is your dad's favorite movie. If you did, then he was definitely a child during the '80s. And one of the better parts of Back to the Future making its Prime Video comeback is that it'll be joined by its sequels meaning you can binge the entire movie franchise to your heart's content.

From the director that would go on to grace us with Forrest Gump (1994) – a movie that makes me sob – Robert Zemeckis made waves in Hollywood with his classic comedy sci-fi movie that has stood the test of time. High school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is accidentally sent back in time to the 1950s in a time-travelling Delorean when his scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) has an experiment gone-wrong. When Marty encounters younger versions of his parents, he must ensure the two fall in love or he'll cease to exist when he goes back to the future - see what I did there.

Blue Velvet (1986)

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 120minutes

120minutes Director: David Lynch

David Lynch Arriving on: March 1

This was my first full feature length David Lynch experience, and it was as trippy and unpredictable as I had anticipated. Blue Velvet was one of the movies that made it into my February 2025 streaming diary, so I feel as though I'm more than qualified to recommend it to you again if you haven't yet caught it.

College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his hometown, only to find a severed ear in a field which leads him to believe that perhaps his hometown is a lot darker than what meets the eye. Setting out to get to the bottom of the mystery behind his discovery, he forms a bond with the town sheriff's daughter Sandy (Laura Dern) who believes that the case may be connected to a local nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini). As he gets to know Dorothy more, he realises that she's living in a dark world of her own in which he gets caught up in, landing him in a very dangerous situation.

Raging Bull (1980)

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 128 minutes

128 minutes Directors: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Arriving on: March 1

It's been a hot minute since I last watched Scorsese's intense sports drama, so perhaps this is the perfect chance for me to catch it again this month. Despite it being filmed entirely in black and white, Robert De Niro's performance was colorful enough for him to land the Best Actor Oscar in 1981.

Following the life of Italian-American middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, Scorsese's drama is an account of his life frim his iconic rise to becoming one of the most well-respected figures in his field, to falling in love with a girl from the Bronx, and everything in between. But his short temper and rage-infused personal life eclipses his approach to his craft, and when it takes over him in the ring it results in his inevitable downfall.