9 of the best movies and shows I streamed in April 2025, including an Oscar-winning drama with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

My month of streaming This article is part of a regular content series where I review my favorite movies and shows that I streamed from the month. Check out my articles from January, February and March to find out what else I've been watching in 2025.

That's right, I'm back with another streaming roundup and it's been another eventful few weeks of new titles and old favorites on the best streaming services. Last month, I was pleasantly happy with all the titles I ticked off my watchlist, and while April had some very high highs, it also had its lows.

Speaking of highs, I was surprised with some of the new episodes in Black Mirror season 7 after not being entirely entertained from seasons five and six, and had to seriously hold back the tears while watching Jesse Eisenberg's Oscar-winning A Real Pain (2024). But this month I was going through a serious movie musical phase, with three of the nine spots in my list going to some of my favorite musical adaptations.

Though there were some titles that I didn't quite warm up to, I've included them anyway as they have been integral to my April streaming schedule, but also to remind myself of what to avoid watching next month.

A Real Pain (2024)

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Age rating: R

Runtime: 89 minutes

Where to stream: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK & AU)

All the talk about A Real Pain during this year's awards season made me feel like I was missing out on something. It wasn't until I was finally able to stream it on Disney+ I realized that I was missing out big time, and it's easily the best movie I've streamed this month.

The acting and writing combination can really make or break a movie, but Jesse Eisenberg nailed it with A Real Pain, whose screenplay is taken to another level with the help of Kieran Culkin's moving acting performance.

A trip to Poland brings two mismatched cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) together who set out on a Jewish heritage tour in Poland to remember their late grandmother. As they settle into their trip, past tensions surface as they traverse through the most triggering locations that hit home for them as members of the Jewish community.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode runtime: ~40 minutes

Where to stream: Netflix (US, UK & AU)

One of the biggest new streaming releases this month was Netflix's sci-fi dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which returned for a seventh season after a two year absence. In its more recent days Black Mirror has stumbled when it comes to maintaining the shock factor that made fans fall in love with it in the first place, and after a below-average fifth and sixth season it needed to improve itself. Thankfully, it came through.

While not all of its new episodes struck a chord with me (mainly Plaything) I wasn't entirely disappointed with what I watched and thought that the episodes' premises were interesting to say the least. I particularly liked the commentary of subscription services in Common People and was moved by the emotional drama in the episodes Eulogy and Hotel Reverie, the latter being one all cinephiles should watch.

If you're all caught up on the recent season, take a look at what we thought of it with my colleague Lucy's ranking of Black Mirror season 7's episodes.

The Last Showgirl (2024)

Director: Gia Coppola

Age rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

Where to stream: Mubi (US, UK)

I was very excited to see The Last Showgirl land on Mubi recently as I had just missed it in the cinema, however it didn't live up to the expectations that I had reserved for it. Nonetheless, it packs a great cast with Pamela Anderson in the lead, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, and Jason Schwartzman in supporting roles.

Anderson plays a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl who has dedicated the last few decades of her career to one of Vegas' most renowned stage shows. But when she's told that the residency is scheduled to close, she's left in a state of uncertainty and doesn't know what this could mean for her future.

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator (1984) Official Trailer - Arnold Schwarzenegge Movie - YouTube Watch On

Director: James Cameron

Age rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

Where to stream: Max (US); Prime Video (UK & AU)

I watched The Terminator on a whim on Sunday partly because I hadn't seen it before and felt obliged to watch it - being one of the best sci-fi action movies after all. I understand how it's earned its reputation, it just takes a lot for me to love a scfi-fi. Not to forget that Arnold Schwarzenegger is just the biggest unit I've ever seen.

The Terminator (Schwarzenegger) is a cyborg assassin who's sent to Earth from the year 2029 with one mission, and that's to assassin Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). When he tracks her down her life is on the line, which is why spearhead of AI system Skynet Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is sent to save Sarah knowing that her unborn son will serve as their key to winning a nuclear war in the distant future.

One Day (2024)

ONE DAY Official Trailer (2024) | HD - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode runtime: ~18 minutes

Where to stream: Netflix (US,UK & AU)

This month I finally got around to watching One Day and yes, I'm aware that I'm late. When the limited series was first released on Netflix I remember everyone just couldn't stop talking about it, which was part of the reason I laid off it for a while. And also because I have a tumultuous history with finishing series, even if they're among the best Netflix shows.

I didn't love One Day as much as the next person, finishing the show felt like a bit of a chore, but it's not the worst thing I've ever seen come from Netflix (*cough* Emilia Pérez)

The limited series is based on David Nicholls' 2009 novel of the same name, One Day is a romance story following the 14 year-long relationship between its protagonists Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall). Starting with their meeting at graduation in 1988, each episode jumps one year centering on the couple whether together or apart, revealing how their relationship evolves after going their separate ways.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Director: Mel Stuart

Age rating: G

Runtime: 100 minutes

Where to stream: Max (US); ITVX (UK); Foxtel Now, Binge (AU)

What can I say about this movie other than how much I love it as a standalone movie musical. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the movies that defined my childhood along with other movie musicals, but it's the fantastical sets and the presence of Gene Wilder that made this movie a particular stand-out for me.

Before Mel Stuart made one of the best movie musicals ever, it was Roald Dahl who introduced story of Willy Wonka in his famous children's book, and would go on to write the screenplay for its movie adaptation.

Famed yet enigmatic chocolatier Willy Wonka (Wilder) sparks a global competition that allows five lucky winners of golden tickets to have a private tour of his chocolate factory. Among the greedy and spoiled children that win is a young and humble, yet very poor boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum), who each encounter their own unique fate while on the tour.

Grease (1978)

GREASE | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Director: Randal Kleiser

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

Where to stream: Peacock (US); Netflix, Paramount+ (UK & AU)

The second movie musical in my list is a must-watch if you're a fan of the genre. I remember watching Grease at a very young and become obsessed with both John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in their respective roles, but it was always Rizzo that I had a soft spot for. While it's not my favorite movie musical it's certainly one of the very first examples that introduced me to the genre.

Set during the early days of rock n' roll, Grease is one of the summertime movies. High school greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta) and charming exchange student Sandy (Newton-John) find themselves hooked to each other in a summer romance. Coming from two different high school cliques, the two of them navigate the challenges of a cross-clique love story through the world of movie drive-ins, and countless vibrant musical numbers.

Annie Hall (1977)

Annie Hall Official Trailer #1 - Woody Allen Movie (1977) HD - YouTube Watch On

Director: Woody Allen

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

Where to stream: Prime Video, Hoopla, Pluto TV (US); Prime Video (UK & AU)

Being a staple romance drama movie I had to see what Annie Hall was all about, and having a 90-minute runtime means that it's a nice and easy evening watch. Despite his controversy, Woody Allen crafts a unique character that isn't afraid to let us in, but while I can appreciate the movie as a beloved classic I couldn't help but find myself being, dare I say, a little bored.

Successful comedian Alvy Singer (Allen) recalls the downfall of his relationship with singer Annie Hall (Diane Keaton) in a 90-minute long recap of the highs and lows of their time being together. Reflecting on his childhood and speaking directly to the audience through a series of fourth-wall breaks, when it comes to his personal life, Singer bares all.

Chicago (2002)

Chicago | Official Trailer (HD) - Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Director: Rob Marshall

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 113 minutes

Where to stream: Hoopla (US); Prime Video (UK); Netflix, Stan (AU)

This month really was the month of movie musicals, and Rob Marshall's 2002 movie imagining of Chicago is the last one in my list.

It can be difficult for a filmmaker to translate the joy of a stage musical to the big screen, but for me Chicago is a smash hit and it's not just because my Welsh hero Catherine Zeta-Jones plays one of the leading roles.

Set during the 1920s Jazz Age, vaudeville sensation Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones) and aspiring singer Roxie wind up in jail for murder. Determined to get out skilled lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere) take son both of their cases turning the situation into a battle for fame and public attention.