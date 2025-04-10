I ranked Black Mirror season 7's episodes and my favorite one really took me by surprise

Black Mirror season 7 is here, and while it's considered one of the best Netflix shows I found the latest installment to be a mixed bag.

Perhaps that's inevitable when it comes to an anthology series hosted on one of the best streaming services, since there's so many eyes on it. With so many different universes, plot points and messages to explore, you're not going to like everything you see.

And the beauty of a show like this is that everyone's Black Mirror episode rankings will look very different. I've given some serious thought into mine, and even though not everything worked for me, I do have to compliment the humanness of this installment. It really does tap into some heavy themes this season.

6. USS Callister: Into Infinity

(Image credit: Netflix)

A rather disappointing bottom entry to my list is USS Callister: Into Infinity.

Don't get me wrong, I absolutely adored the first one and thought it was very well written and performed. It also had the perfect ending, which made me wonder why a sequel was even necessary in the first place.

Nevertheless, I decided to reserve judgment until after I'd actually watched it. Unfortunately, it didn't work for me and with an 1hr 30 min runtime, entirely too long as well. It never really reached the heights of the first one and while the performances and visuals were good, it lacked the impact of the first installment. Some things are best left alone.

5. Bête Noire

(Image credit: Netflix)

This episode was great until it took a pretty silly turn in the final few moments, which I felt really impacted the overall piece.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was having a really fun time with Bête Noire about an office rivalry that slowly begins to impact an ambitious young woman in a great tale of gaslighting and manipulation, thanks to a clever bit of tech. Unfortunately this one doesn't quite stick the landing which is why it's lower down on my rankings.

It's enjoyable and I liked the idea, I just wish it had ended better because it goes off the rails and the message gets muddled by the end.

4. Eulogy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eulogy is a very emotional episode and is led by the brilliant Paul Giamatti.

It's a slow burn and character driven too, taking it back to Black Mirror basics as a man is given access to technology enabling him to walk around interactive renderings of his old photos with a lost love, who has recently passed away.

Despite being one of the shorter episodes in the season it definitely packs that emotional punch as we piece together a man's relationship with the recently deceased. While some Black Mirror episodes focus on in your face satire, this one's a lot more subdued.

3. Plaything

(Image credit: Netflix)

Out of all the episodes, I have an inkling this will be the one that everyone has strong thoughts about.

I enjoyed Plaything more than others, which is why it's made it into my top three. Having been a huge fan of the interactive Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch, I was keen to dive into this twisted world once again, with a welcome return from Will Poulter.

Exploring themes around sentient lifeforms in a video game, teamed with some gorgeous retro visuals and nods to old consoles, I did have a fun time with this one. It made my partner very annoyed though, so this appears to be season 7's Marmite episode.

2. Common People

(Image credit: Netflix)

With some scathing criticism around advertisements and constant price hikes, Common People was a rollercoaster for me and I loved it.

It really taps into what Black Mirror did best in its earlier seasons, where technology is abused and makes corporations greedy, affecting vulnerable people in the process. It also tugs on the heartstrings as a man is given the chance to breathe new life into his very ill wife, for a fee.

But what happens when you can no longer afford such a rapidly increasing price? Well, you'll have to watch and find out.

1. Hotel Reverie

(Image credit: Netflix)

I didn't have this one tipped to be my Black Mirror season 7 favorite, but here we are. Once again, Charlie Brooker is full of surprises.

As a fan of both classic and modern-day cinema, Hotel Reverie was such a treat as it explores how we could use AI to revamp old Hollywood movies for streaming, opening up some conversations and debates for cinephiles.

But beyond that, it's an unexpected tale of two actresses from very different generations meeting and forming a bond neither of them was expecting. It's beautiful and needs to be seen to be believed.