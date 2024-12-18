Black Mirror star looks unrecognizable in new images for gritty Hulu show A Thousand Blows

A Thousand Blows is looking like it'll be even more of a knockout new show when it arrives on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally next year, following the release of new artwork.

Alongside the reveal of the new images (see above and below), which show BAFTA award-wining actor Malachi Kirby playing the boxer Hezekiah Moscow aka 'Ching Hook', Disney also confirmed that the show will premiere on February 21, 2025, which means it'll arrive two days after the new Pixar series Win or Lose debuts.

With such a stacked February lineup, it's probably safe to assume that our best Disney Plus shows and best Hulu shows guides will be in need of an overhaul.

(Image credit: Disney; Robert Viglasky)

A Thousand Blows is made by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and it's another period piece, centered around the world of boxing in Victorian London.

While the show is fictionalized, it's loosely based on the real lives of a group of East Londoners in the 1880s, who find themselves in the criminal underbelly of a bare-knuckle boxing scene. Such a setting requires a gritty cast that can pull it off and Kirby looks fighting ready in the new images.

According to Disney's plotline for the show, Hezekiah Moscow will find fortune and fame in the boxing ring but his new-found attention also attracts an infamous crime leader Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) and self-declared leader of East London boxing Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), who sets out to exploit him.

With such a talented cast onboard, I can't wait to stream A Thousand Blows when it arrives on Disney Plus in the UK on February 16, 2025.

