Peaky Blinder creator’s new Disney Plus series A Thousand Blows looks like a knockout in first trailer
The teaser trailer for A Thousand Blows really packs a punch
Imagine if Peaky Blinders were set in the world of illegal boxing in Victorian London. That's exactly what the show's creator Steven Knight has been writing, and the new series is coming to Disney Plus in 2025. A Thousand Blows features a stellar cast and promises to be vibrant as well as violent.
Watch the teaser trailer below.
A Thousand Blows: what we know so far
The show features Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, who travels from Jamaica to London's East End and finds himself embroiled in the criminal underworld. There, he meets Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), leader of the feared all-female gang 'The Forty Elephants', and encounters the even more feared Sugar Goodson, a legendary boxer played by Stephen Graham.
It looks great, and the wider cast includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson. The Forty Elephants includes Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.
A Thousand Blows doesn't have a streaming date just yet, but it'll be coming to Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere in 2025. And if the trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be a big hit that might make the cut for our best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus lists.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.