LinkedIn has a new way to keep you hooked on the site - more games, and I might be tempted

Millions play games on LinkedIn regularly, apparently

Sudoku is the sixth game to be added to LinkedIn's gaming platform

LinkedIn believes Sudoku games can be an ice-breaker

LinkedIn has added another game to its portfolio in the hope that it can keep more of its 1.2 billion users engaged with the job site platform for longer.

The launch of Sudoku marks LinkedIn's sixth game, which is designed to be played more quickly (within two to three minutes) with a 6x6 layout compared with traditional 9x9 versions of the game.

As with previous games added to the platform, LinkedIn believes Sudoku could serve as an ice-breaker to spark friendly competition among colleagues.

LinkedIn continues to add games to the platform

Although the platform is primarily designed for professional social networking, millions are said to play games on the platform daily, with peak time at 7am ET.

"More than a year after launching LinkedIn Games, engagement remains strong," the company wrote in a post.

It's estimated 86% of today's players will return tomorrow, and 82% will return next week, with Gen Z most likely to participate in online gaming.

Although Meta's platforms count more users than LinkedIn (3.5 billion daily users) and better fiscal growth, LinkedIn is less challenged in the space, focusing on professional networks rather than personal engagement - last quarter, the Microsoft-owned platform saw a 9% growth in revenue to $4.6 billion.

Recent months have seen countless incremental upgrades to the platform, including the addition of new games and useful injections of AI tools to help both job seekers and recruiters be more efficient.

This particular game comes with plenty of credentials, being built in collaboration with Nikoli (the Japanese publisher than popularized Sudoku) and Thomas Snyder, three-time World Sudoku Champion and puzzle designer.

"We don’t want to have a puzzle on LinkedIn that takes 20 minutes to solve, right?” LinkedIn Senior Director of Product Lakshman Somasundaram said in an interview with CNBC, speaking about the game's more condensed design.