LinkedIn has a new way to keep you hooked on the site - more games, and I might be tempted
LinkedIn adds Sudoku to its repertoire
- Millions play games on LinkedIn regularly, apparently
- Sudoku is the sixth game to be added to LinkedIn's gaming platform
- LinkedIn believes Sudoku games can be an ice-breaker
LinkedIn has added another game to its portfolio in the hope that it can keep more of its 1.2 billion users engaged with the job site platform for longer.
The launch of Sudoku marks LinkedIn's sixth game, which is designed to be played more quickly (within two to three minutes) with a 6x6 layout compared with traditional 9x9 versions of the game.
As with previous games added to the platform, LinkedIn believes Sudoku could serve as an ice-breaker to spark friendly competition among colleagues.
LinkedIn continues to add games to the platform
Although the platform is primarily designed for professional social networking, millions are said to play games on the platform daily, with peak time at 7am ET.
"More than a year after launching LinkedIn Games, engagement remains strong," the company wrote in a post.
It's estimated 86% of today's players will return tomorrow, and 82% will return next week, with Gen Z most likely to participate in online gaming.
Although Meta's platforms count more users than LinkedIn (3.5 billion daily users) and better fiscal growth, LinkedIn is less challenged in the space, focusing on professional networks rather than personal engagement - last quarter, the Microsoft-owned platform saw a 9% growth in revenue to $4.6 billion.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Recent months have seen countless incremental upgrades to the platform, including the addition of new games and useful injections of AI tools to help both job seekers and recruiters be more efficient.
This particular game comes with plenty of credentials, being built in collaboration with Nikoli (the Japanese publisher than popularized Sudoku) and Thomas Snyder, three-time World Sudoku Champion and puzzle designer.
"We don’t want to have a puzzle on LinkedIn that takes 20 minutes to solve, right?” LinkedIn Senior Director of Product Lakshman Somasundaram said in an interview with CNBC, speaking about the game's more condensed design.
You might also like
- LinkedIn launches free AI tools for you to find the perfect job
- These are the best social networking apps to stay in touch
- Consider using the best online collaboration tools
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.