LinkedIn launches free AI tools for you to find the perfect job

LinkedIn launches Jobs Match and recruitment AI agent tools

Candidates will be told how well they match a job requirements

HR professionals will be able to vet applicants with AI

LinkedIn has unveiled two new AI-powered features designed to help candidates land their perfect job.

Using AI, Jobs Match is set to tell applicants how well their profile matches a role’s qualifications before they proceed to the next stages, helping them to find the most suitable role.

On the other side of the process, HR professionals from smaller businesses will be able to use the recruitment platform AI agent to create job ads, find qualified candidates and vet candidates’ suitability.

LinkedIn enhances the job-finding process

In an effort to address the ongoing global skills shortage, LinkedIn has promised to make these tools free to all users, however Premium subscribers will get enhanced versions of the tools with more detailed information.

These new tools represent a next generation of AI for LinkedIn, running on its own proprietary models and first-party data rather than OpenAI’s models, which power many of the platform’s other smart tools.

At the same time, LinkedIn recently published research revealing two in five (42%) hirers say not even half of applicants match their desired criteria.

With four fifths (79%) of recruiters now saying they’re finding the hiring process harder than before, LinkedIn hopes its new AI tools will help them adapt to a changing jobs market. More than half (55%) of the jobs listed on the social networking platform’s UK Jobs on the Rise list didn’t even exist 25 years ago, which highlights the scale of the challenge facing recruiters.

LinkedIn Product Manager Rohan Rajiv said to TechCrunch: [They’re] spending three to five hours a day sifting through applications, and finding that less than half of the job applications submitted are actually meeting the required criteria… This is completely broken, and we know that.”