Getac B360 Plus uses Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB RAM, and Arc integrated graphics

Includes built-in AI acceleration with Intel AI Boost delivering up to 48 TOPS performance

Features a 13.3-inch 1400-nit touchscreen with sunlight-readable technology and capacitive input

Rugged devices are typically defined by their ability to survive harsh conditions, not their computing power.

The Getac B360 Plus attempts to challenge this expectation by introducing AI acceleration and high-end specs into a fully rugged form factor, but the practical benefits of this combination may not be as clear-cut as the branding suggests.

At the core of the B360 Plus is Intel’s new Core Ultra series, with options ranging from Ultra 5 to Ultra 7 and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory.

AI capabilities meet rugged expectations

Built-in AI acceleration through Intel AI Boost claims up to 48 TOPS of performance, paired with Arc integrated graphics.

While these specs may appear impressive, how well such AI capabilities translate to real-world edge computing tasks in harsh field environments remains an open question.

Engineered for physical resilience, this laptop meets MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 standards, meaning it can handle drops, salt fog, and wide temperature swings.

Getac also offers optional ANSI/UL 121201 certification for hazardous areas, meaning it fits squarely within expectations for a best rugged laptop candidate.

The Getac B360 Plus comes with a 13.3-inch display that supports 1400 nits of brightness and is optimized for outdoor use.

It also features a LifeSupport dual-battery system, which allows hot-swapping without shutting the device down.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 4G and 5G, GPS, and a variety of physical ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, and even legacy connectors like VGA and serial.

The laptop also comes with dual SIM support and a 1D/2D barcode reader, backed by Getac’s Barcode Manager software.

While the barcode scanner may be convenient, regular rugged tablet users may still prefer dedicated devices with simpler, more focused roles.

Getac also added security features such as TPM 2.0, optional biometric authentication, and enterprise software such as Absolute Persistence and Secure Endpoint.

These additions suggest an IT-centric use case, but again, may be overkill for users who simply need a machine that doesn’t fail in the rain or dust.

The B360 Plus is an ambitious attempt to bridge rugged hardware and high-performance computing, but whether the two belong together remains to be seen.

At the time of writing, there is no word on pricing, but hopefully a unit will be available for review in the coming months.