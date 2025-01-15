HR firms say finding the right candidates is now harder than ever

Half of businesses are finding it hard to recruit the right talent

LinkedIn's UK Jobs on the Rise list comprises brand-new and emerging roles

Businesses are preparing to upskill workers with AI and sustainability

LinkedIn has identified a concerning trend among HR professionals, who now claim finding the right talent is harder than ever.

A new "UK Jobs on the Rise" report from the online recruitment platform revealed the time-consuming nature of candidate sourcing, with around one in four (23%) HR workers spending an average of three to five hours daily sifting through applications.

Moreover, two in five (42%) said not even half of the applicants meet all listed criteria, making it an unrewarding task.

LinkedIn's data revealed two-fifths (41%) of candidates apply to more roles than ever, but they’re receiving fewer replies than previously. Now, more than half (54%) of job seekers and four in five (79%) HR workers say that the hiring process has become more difficult.

The challenges have been amplified by evolving skills demands across all industries, with the rise of AI-induced automation tweaking job roles in the name of operational efficiency.

Over half (55%) of the roles appearing on the UK Jobs on the Rise list didn’t even exist 25 years ago, with many new AI and sustainability roles emerging.

As a result, half (49%) of the HR professionals studied find it hard to find the right people with the necessary technical skills.

It’s not a story of lost hope, though, because two in three (65%) organizations intend to prioritize AI upskilling efforts, and a similar number (64%) will focus on sustainability.

Apart from AI’s effects on job opportunities, AI is also playing a crucial role in the hiring process. Two in three (67%) HR professionals believe AI makes it easier for them to find qualified candidates to the point that 45% are calling for more tech to streamline the process.

“With work and hiring changing so rapidly - the skills needed for jobs are expected to change 70% by 2030 - businesses must find a way to bridge any gaps within their organisations," LinkedIn UK Country Manager Janine Chamberlin commented.

Chamberlin added how, ultimately, a shifting landscape presents “a very exciting opportunity for both ojb seekers and leaders to think differently about skills and stay competitive.”