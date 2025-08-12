It’s that time of year where there are some great back-to-school laptop deals. If you’re heading to college but you don’t want to miss out on high-end gaming, I’ve spotted the discount for you. Right now, you can buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (was $2,149.99) and it feels like a true gaming desktop replacement.

The $350 discount is a strong one even though this is still a pricey laptop. If you want something built to last and got some spare cash to invest, this is going to keep you happy throughout your time studying and relaxing.

It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 which looks great with its 16-inch OLED screen. It’ll happily play all the latest games while its portable nature will suit limited room in your dorm.

Today’s best gaming laptop deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $2,149.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy The ASUS ROG Zephyrus is a checklist of everything you could want from a pricier gaming laptop. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. It also has a beautiful looking 16-inch OLED screen with super vibrant colors and deep blacks, as well as a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Portable at about 4 pounds in weight, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop will be great in class as well as at home.

Our ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop review gave it a respectable 4 stars, describing it as “a sleek Intel gaming laptop with creator appeal”. If you’re keen to spend a lot of free time gaming as well as potentially streaming or creating your own content, this is a great option. It promises “excellent gaming performance”, a “fantastic display” and “slim and sleek build”.

It's only real pitfall is a familiar one for gaming laptops -- its “somewhat underwhelming battery life”. I’ve owned gaming laptops in the past, and honestly, it’s not the end of the world if you plan accordingly. Portability and flexibility is the strength here, especially if you’re limited for space.

Asus is the kind of brand you see among the best gaming laptops so if you can afford to spend a little more on one of the best student laptops, you’ll be very happy with this one.

There are other gaming laptop deals if you’d prefer to keep costs down. For something more productivity focused, don’t forget the many MacBook deals happening too.