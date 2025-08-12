GitHub CEO resigns - is this the latest sign of its Microsoft absorption?

Thomas Dohmke resigns as GitHub CEO, effective by the end of 2025

GitHub is getting closer to Microsoft as it aligns with CoreAI business

Microsoft CEO says "internal organizational boundaries are meaningless" anyway

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has announced he is resigning as CEO of the company as Microsoft begins to bring GitHub closer to its CoreAI team.

Following the move, Microsoft will not appoint a new GitHub CEO and the company will no longer have a single leader, instead reporting more directly into its CoreAI division.

After a four-year stint, Dohmke will continue to serve as CEO until the end of 2025, however he has alluded to plans to found a new startup.

GitHub CEO resigns, no new CEO in sight

CoreAI, led by former Meta exec Jay Parikh, is Microsoft's new division for building AI platforms and tools.

"GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft’s CoreAI organization," Dohmke wrote.

The departing CEO also noted "pride in everything we’ve built as a remote-first organization" – it was recently revealed Microsoft could be looking to increase its in-office working days, and it's unclear whether Dohmke's comment is a secret dig at this.

With GitHub set to become more closely aligned with Microsoft's CoreAI, we could speculate that the developer platform's workers could be affected by any upcoming changes.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking about the scale of GitHub, Dohmke mentioned that the platform now houses over one billion repos and forks, more than 150 million developers, and more recently, over 20 million Copilot users.

"By launching this new age of developer AI, we’ve made it possible for anyone – no matter what language they speak at home or how fluent they are in programming – to take their spark of creativity and transform it into something real," he added.

When Satya Nadella launched CoreAI, he explained that besides bringing together "Dev Div, AI Platform and some key teams from the Office of the CTO (AI Supercomputer, AI Agentic Runtimes, and Engineering Thrive)," it would also "build out GitHub Copilot" – an early clue that the popular developer platform would be losing some of its independence.

Nadella also noted: "We must remember that our internal organizational boundaries are meaningless to both our customers and to our competitors."