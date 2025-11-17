LinkedIn is making it easier to search for people with AI

LinkedIn AI search allows you to describe the person you want to find

Premium users in the US get it first – global expansion soon

Traditional search criticized for being ineffective

LinkedIn is adding even more AI tools to the platform in order to help users find suitable matches in its search box.

With the change, LinkedIn users will be able to search terms such as, “investors in the healthcare sector with FDA experience” or, “who in my network can help me understand wireless networks.”

Before, searches on LinkedIn required users to input the exact job titles or use complex filtering - which means many matches simply went amiss.

LinkedIn makes search more powerful... with AI, of course

Early testing already shows users trying out AI to find job leads, business opportunities and career support, and all in all, the change doesn’t come as that much of a surprise.

Search features on other websites, including internet behemoth Google, already use AI to improve results, so LinkedIn would’ve been missing out if it hadn’t added AI sooner or later.

But, there is a catch. AI people searching is rolling out to Premium users in the US first, with a global expansion planned for “the coming months.”

“If you didn’t know the right combination, the right person remained undiscovered,” Product Management Senior Director Rohan Rajiv explained to TechCrunch. “The new AI-powered people search is designed to be the fastest path to the person who can help you the most.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The feature works by surfacing results ordered based on connections and relevance to the search query, in an effort to show the most valuable people first. “Now, instead of static results, LinkedIn surfaces people with the right expertise, at the right time, turning connections into actionable opportunities,” LinkedIn wrote in a blog post.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.