Your LinkedIn data will soon be used to train AI unless you opt out manually

Privacy-conscious members can prevent AI training by changing data settings

Default-on LinkedIn feature raises concern about consent and data protection

Back in September 2025, LinkedIn announced plans to begin using member profiles, posts, resumes, and public activity to train its artificial intelligence models.

The professional networking platform and jobs site confirmed data from members in the United Kingdom, the European Union, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong will be included.

These changes will take effect on November 3, 2025 - and will be enabled by default, so what can you do?

Opt out... now

If you don’t want your data used – and why would you? – you will need to manually opt out.

LinkedIn’s support page explains:

“For members in the EU, EEA, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong, on November 3, 2025, we’ll start to use some data from members in these regions to train content-generating AI models... We rely on legitimate interest to process your data for this purpose. You can opt out anytime in your settings if you’d prefer not to have your data used in this way.”

You can find out more about what LinkedIn intends to do in this FAQ.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company’s reliance on legitimate interest allows it to enable the feature automatically under data protection law, provided members can opt out.

The setting you need to do this, called Data for Generative AI Improvement, is found under Data privacy within How LinkedIn uses your data in account settings. Click here.

Opting out will stop LinkedIn from using data collected after the change takes effect, but any information gathered before that date will remain in the AI training environment so you need to act now to prevent that happening.

Should you wish take your objection a step further you can do so via the LinkedIn Data Processing Objection form.

The platform notes that this option covers data used to train both content-generating and other machine learning models.

LinkedIn says under-18 users will be excluded from AI training.

The change in part of the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn’s plan to integrate AI into features such as job matching and writing suggestions.

This approach follows a wider trend among social media platforms. Meta made a similar move last year for Facebook and Instagram, resuming the practice after regulatory review.

If you’re at all concerned about your privacy, checking and changing the settings before November 3, 2025, is the best way to keep your data out of AI training systems.

(Image credit: Future)

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.