Bad news slackers - ChatGPT can now link in with Gmail, Google Calendar and even Microsoft Teams to make sure you never miss a beat

OpenAI announces support for even more third-party integration and cloud storage platforms

However it means millions won't be able to use connectors

GPT-5 sees some tweaks, and legacy models make a return

OpenAI has rolled out some handy new updates to Pro subscribers that will see ChatGPT link in more closely with top productivity tools such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Contacts and GitHub to reference content without the services inside conversations.

Plus members also get a few connectors, too, including collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, along with the likes of Box, Canva, Dropbox, HubSpot and Notion.

As has often proven to be the case with ChatGPT, other paying tiers including Plus, Team, Enterprise and Edu will also get the Pro features in the coming weeks via a staged rollout.

ChatGPT connects to even more workplace apps

We've already seen connectors link to some third-party services for easier, faster access to information, including Google Drive, but the latest update marks a considerable improvement with links to even more platforms.

However, there's one key twist that means millions of users will not be able to use them – OpenAI explained, "connectors for Plus/Pro plans are not available in EEA, Switzerland, and the UK." TechRadar Pro has sought confirmation as to why this is the case.

The news comes as OpenAI releases its GPT-5 and GPT-5 Thinking models to the world, with the company announcing the availability for business plans now.

Users can now select between 'Auto', 'Fast' and 'Thinking' variants of GPT-5 based on how much control they may require, with Plus users being granted 3,000 messages per week with GPT-5 Thinking before OpenAI directs them to the lighter GPT-5 Thinking mini model.

4o has also returned into the model picker following uproar that all previous models got removed upon the launch of GPT-5.

"Paid users also now have a 'Show additional models' toggle in ChatGPT web settings which will add models like o3, o4-mini, 4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini," OpenAI explained in a support page. "4.5 is only available to Pro users due to GPUs."