Everything new on Disney+ in May 2025: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 2 and more

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won't arrive in theaters this year.

Now that we've reached May, it's time for Disney+ to bring another wave of fresh movies and shows to the service, and if there's one thing we can rely on Disney+ for, it's for a real good bingeable series.

TV shows reign supreme this month on one of the best streaming services, one of them being the new series of Doctor Who whose episodes will come out weekly and will end with its finale on May 31. And let's not forget the abundance of new Star Wars titles landing on May 4 (appropriate), as well as more episodes of one of the best Disney+ shows, Andor.

And it doesn't end there, because at long last, Disney+ subscribers in the US will also finally be able to catch Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse this month, being one of the movies leaving Netflix in May 2025 and finding its new place in the library of best Disney+ movies.

Everything new on Disney+ in May 2025

Arriving on May 1

Rise Up, Sing Out season 2 (TV show)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (movie)



Arriving on May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 3

Doctor Who season 2, episode 4 (TV show)



Arriving on May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (TV show)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (TV show)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (TV show)



Arriving on May 6

Andor season 2, 3 more episodes (TV show)



Arriving on May 7

Broken Karaoke season 3 (TV show)

Firebuds season 2 (TV show)

Hamster & Gretel season 2 (TV show)

Big City Greens season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on May 9

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning season 1 (TV show)

The Toys That Built America season 3 (TV show)

The UnXplained season 7 (TV show)



Arriving on May 10

Doctor Who season 2, episode 5 (TV show)



Arriving on May 13

Andor season 2 finale (TV show)



Arriving on May 17

Doctor Who season 2, episode 6 (TV show)



Arriving on May 19

Tucci in Italy (TV show)



Arriving on May 20

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 24

Doctor Who season 2, episode 7 (TV show)



Arriving on May 28

Me & Winnie the Pooh season 2 (TV show)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 31

How Not to Draw season 3 (TV show)

Doctor Who season 2 season finale (TV show)