'Nothing else to live for': Andor season 2 star Faye Marsay breaks down episode 6's soul-crushing moment for Vel in the hit Star Wars show

Andor actor Faye Marsay has had her say on season 2 episode 6's most shocking moment

The Star Wars show's latest act includes a moment that impacts Vel more than most

Marsay says the event will impact Vel's character arc moving forward

Full spoilers immediately follow for Andor season 2 episode 6.

Andor star Faye Marsay has revealed how Cinta's death will impact her character Vel's story throughout the rest of season 2.

Speaking to TechRadar prior to Andor season 2's launch, Marsay suggested that the shocking event will leave a lasting impression on Vel, not least because of the Romeo and Juliet-style nature of the relationship she had with Varada Sethu's Cinta.

Cinta's demise is a heart-breaking and character-defining moment for Vel. Despite their estrangement in Andor season 1's latter half, and Cinta's decision not to contact Vel before suddenly appearing on Chandrila to kidnap (and presumably kill) Mon Mothma's long-time friend Tay in season 2 episode 3, the romantically entangled pair still clearly care for each other.

The evidence for that is on full display in their eventual reunion on Ghorman in this season's sixth chapter, titled 'What a Festive Evening'. After Cassian refuses to do Luthen's bidding – essentially, help to incite a riot that might lead to the death of hundreds of Ghorman's citizens – Luthen sends Vel and Cinta to Ghorman to aid its burgeoning resistance to the Galactic Empire.

Vel and Cinta's reunion is described as "beautifully human" by Marsay's co-star Genevieve O'Reilly, who plays Mon Mothma (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

It's a decision that proves fatal for Cinta, and might be devastating enough for Vel to reconsider her loyalty to Luthen.

Indeed, after a couple of heart-to-hearts that result in the duo rekindling their relationship, Vel and Cinta assist Ghorman's gang of freedom fighters in covertly disrupting an Empire convoy, stealing the arms that said convoy is shipping through Ghorman's streets, and escaping into the night.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That would be the case, anyway, if this wasn't a trap laid by the Empire's Imperial Security Bureau. Long story short, a Ghorman citizen loyal to the Empire interrupts the rebels' attack, a scuffle ensues and, amid the confusion, Cinta is accidentally shot and killed by a member of the Ghorman resistance.

RIP, Cinta (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

In a Star Wars TV series that's already delivered its fair share of tragedies – I'm still pouring one out for Basso following his death in this season's third episode – it's another telling blow to the resistance. For Vel, Cinta's death is even more personal, and it may prove to be a turning point in the Disney+ show that might force her to reconsider her allegiances to Luthen and the Rebel Alliance.

"For Vel, the rebellion has always comes first," Marsay told me when I asked about the latest soul-destroying event in one of the best Disney+ shows. "The only time that's really tested is with this relationship with Cinta. Other than the rebellion, it's the only thing she could've chosen.

Cinta and Vel's time together could have been so different (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

"But, Cinta is stuck in the mindset of 'the rebellion comes first' and Val suffers for that," Marsay continued. "It's a relationship that they want, but can't have.

"Once Cinta is no longer with us, Vel really doesn't have anything else to live for. In itself, that's really sad because now she has a decision to make. She can either put her energy into the thing that, right from the beginning, she's believed so passionately in, or walk away from it completely. You'll see what decision she makes in the episodes still to come."

Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 6 are out now. Three more episodes will arrive on May 6/7, with the final trio being released on May 13/14.