- Foundation season 3 will see Gaal Dornick sacrifice everything to stop The Mule
- Hari Seldon's protégé really steps up this season, actor Lou Llobell says
- It remains to be seen if she'll succeed in thwarting this season's main villain
Lou Llobell has indicated Gaal Dornick will stop at nothing to ensure The Mule doesn't become the new galactic tyrant in Foundation season 3.
Speaking to TechRadar, Llobell, who has portrayed Dornick since the Apple TV+ sci-fi series began, says her character is willing to "sacrifice everything" to defeat this season's primary antagonist.
First teased in last season's finale, The Mule is an incredibly dangerous Mentalic – people who possess superhuman psychic abilities – who wants to bring the entire galaxy under his iron fist. You can read my Foundation season 2 ending explained article and/or exclusive chat with Pilou Asbaek, who says The Mule needs to be seen as "a big threat" to The Foundation and The Imperium, for more details.
However, Dornick, who's also a Mentalic, has had visions of The Mule since Foundation season 2. Alongside mentor and psychohistorian Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), Dornick has spent the past 152 years in and out of cryosleep to prepare a secret Ignis-based community of Mentalics – also known as Second Foundation – for The Mule's arrival.
With the unhinged and ambitious villain finally showing his face in one of the best Apple TV+ shows' third season, it's time for Dornick to fully step up and prevent him from achieving his goal of becoming the galaxy's latest authoritarian.
To combat the demonstrably evil character played by Asbaek – the Game of Thrones alumnus replaced Mikael Persbrandt as The Mule in a season 3 cast shake-up, FYI – though, Dornick will have to put everything else aside, including her own happiness, to thwart his rapid and successful conquering of Foundation's fictional universe.
"Gail has grown so much," Llobell told me, "And you see her really take a massive leap into this new role as a leader and someone who's going to sacrifice everything to make sure the plan stays on track and that The Mule is stopped.
"It's beautiful to see her with all these different people [on Ignis] and the relationships that she has [with them]," Llobell continued. "But, her one goal is still to deal with The Mule. She's ready to take this on, even though things might not go according to plan as the season unfolds."
Find out what I thought about the first half of the show's latest chapter by reading my Foundation season 3 review. Be sure to read the below section, too, for more coverage, exclusive or otherwise, of the Apple TV Original before season 3 arrives on July 11, too.
