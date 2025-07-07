This season's version of Brother Day is a marked departure from other iterations of the character

Foundation star Lee Pace says viewers won't recognize Brother Day in season 3

Unlike his forebears, the Empire's primary leader has no interest in ruling the galaxy

Apple's highly-rated space opera returns on Friday, July 11

Foundation season 3's version of Brother Day is a marked departure from the autocratic ruler we've seen in previous seasons. That's according to Lee Pace, who's starred in the Apple TV+ show since the beginning, and who suggested fans will be shocked when they meet this season's take on the character.

Brother Day is one of many seemingly identical clones of Cleon I, the Imperium's first tyrannical overlord, who laud it over the galaxy. However, think back to Foundation season 1 episode 9, and you'll remember Cleon I's DNA was tampered with by galactic rebels, which means his clones become more unique with each generation that passes. Long story short: each clone has their own distinct personalities, ideologies, and agendas.

Where season 3's free-spirited iteration of Day is concerned, he has no interest in ruling alongside this entry's Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) and Brother Dusk (Terrance Mann).

Sure, Day is as self-serving as past iterations but, instead of channeling his energy into maintaining the Empire's grip on the galaxy, Day is only concerned with enjoying life's simple pleasures. That's especially true due to the Imperium's rapidly dwindling influence on the galaxy, which is laid bare in Foundation's season 3 premiere.

It's this slacker persona and Day's garish wardrobe this season that immediately reminded me of The Dude, aka the apathetic protagonist played by Jeff Bridges in 1998 cult classic movie The Big Lebowski.

When I raised this with Pace in a recent interview, he laughed, admitted he could see the resemblance, and then described how he approached this reshaping of Day as an individual.

Events that transpire in season 3 cause Day to leave the sanctity of The Imperium's palace (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"That's always the fun part of the riddle inside this character," Pace said. "They [Dawn, Day, and Dusk] are different people because they've broken out of this construct that they're the same person, so you can really start to develop who they are.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This season, you've got a Day who thinks he's absolutely unique. He doesn't care [about the Empire] and he resents them all [Dawn, Dusk, and Laura Birn's robot major domo Demerzel]. He's got an emotional detachment from the position he holds and is only interested in pleasure.

"He just wants to be lazy, fat, and happy," Pace continued. "There's something really fun about playing that kind of character at the so-called end of days. The wolf [Empire's possible downfall] is at the door and the Emperor [Day] is so indifferent to it. It cracks me up."

Foundation's third season will premiere on Apple's streaming platform, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on July 11.

Before it does, read my Foundation season 3 review to see what I thought of its first five episodes and then read my ultimate guide on Foundation season 3 for more on its cast, plot, and the sci-fi series' future.