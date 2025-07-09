What is the release date and launch time for Foundation season 3 episode 1 on Apple TV+?

Foundation season 3 is almost here. The critically-acclaimed Apple TV Original's latest installment will arrive in less than 48 hours, so you'll want to know exactly when you can stream it.
Below, I'll tell you when its first episode will be available to watch on Apple TV+. You'll also find a full release schedule for Foundation's third season at the end of this article, so you can make block out some time in your busy schedule to view them as soon as they air.
What time can I stream Foundation season 3's first episode on Apple TV+?
Foundation season 3 will premiere on one of the best streaming services on Friday, July 11. It should do so globally, too. I say "should" because, like other entries in our best Apple TV+ shows guide, it could arrive earlier in some nations, such as the US.
Occasionally, new episodes of Apple TV Originals actually launch late on Thursdays in certain time zones. Viewers in some North and South America regions, then, may get to see them early.
So, what time will season 3 episode 1 come out? Apple doesn't usually release information about episodic launch times. However, based on when other TV Originals, including Severance, have landed on Apple TV+, here's when we expect Foundation season 3's first episode to be released (NB: if your country isn't listed below, use 12am ET to work out when you can stream it):
- US – Thursday, July 10 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 11 at 12am ET
- Canada – Thursday, July 10 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 11 at 12am ET
- UK – Friday, July 11 at 5am BST
- India – Friday, July 11 at 9:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, July 11 at 12pm SGT
- Australia – Friday, July 11 at 2pm AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, July 11 at 4pm NZST
Foundation season 3 full episode release schedule
New episodes of Foundation season 3 will land on Apple TV+ every Friday. Read on for a full breakdown on when to expect new chapters:
- Foundation season 3 episode 1 – Friday, July 11
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 – Friday, July 18
- Foundation season 3 episode 3 – Friday, July 25
- Foundation season 3 episode 4 – Friday, August 1
- Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8
- Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15
- Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22
- Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29
- Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5
- Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12
For more Foundation coverage, read my Foundation season 3 review or check out the below section for more from my exclusive chats with its cast ahead of this season's debut.
