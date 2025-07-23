When will Foundation season 3 episode 3 be released on Apple TV+?

With two episodes firmly under its belt, Foundation season 3 is well underway. Thankfully, there are another eight to go before the Apple TV Original departs our screens once more, so there's plenty more story to come.
You may be wondering, then, when this season's third episode will arrive. Below, I'll tell you when it's expected to launch on Apple TV+ and outline the full release schedule for Foundation's third season. So, stop consulting your 'Prime Radiant' for answers and read on for more details.
When is the launch date and release for Foundation season 3 episode 3?
The space opera's next episode, titled 'When a Book Finds You', will air on one of the world's best streaming services on Friday, July 25.
As I outlined in my season 3 episode 1 release date and season 3 episode 2 launch time articles, I wouldn't be surprised if it's released on the evening of July 24 in North and South America. New episodes of other Apple TV+ series, such as Severance, have, so there's no reason why this won't be the case for Foundation.
If I'm right, here's when I think Foundation season 3 episode 3 will launch on Apple TV+ (NB: if your country isn't listed below, use 12am ET to work out when you can stream it):
- US – Thursday, July 24 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET
- Canada – Thursday, July 24 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET
- UK – Friday, July 25 at 5am BST
- India – Friday, July 25 at 9:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, July 25 at 12pm SGT
- Australia – Friday, July 25 at 2pm AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, July 25 at 4pm NZST
Foundation season 3 full episodic launch schedule
Seven more episodes of one of the best Apple TV+ shows' third installment will air before it ends. Here's a full rundown on when new chapters will be released:
- Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 3 – Friday, July 25
- Foundation season 3 episode 4 – Friday, August 1
- Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8
- Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15
- Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22
- Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29
- Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5
- Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12
