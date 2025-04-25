When will The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 be released on Max and Sky?

Hoo boy, it's almost time to deal with the fallout from last week's episode of The Last of Us season 2.
Indeed, with viewers proclaiming that episode 2's shocking moment "ruined my entire week, month, and year", this season's third chapter is sure to be a solemn and anger-filled affair.
So, when will The Last of Us TV show's next episode be available to watch? And where will it be streamable in the US, UK, and Australia? You'll get the answers you seek in this article, as well as a complete rundown of season 2's full release schedule for the weeks ahead. Wipe away the last of those tears, dear reader, and proceed when you're ready.
What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 in the US?
The next installment of The Last of Us' sophomore season will air at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Sunday, April 27.
Just like this installment's first two episodes, you can watch it on Max if you're subscribed to one of the world's best streaming services. Alternatively, those who aren't can catch it on Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) linear TV channel – that being HBO.
Where can I watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 in the UK?
UK fans can tune into Sky Atlantic and Now TV to watch episode 3 of The Last of Us' second season. It'll be a late night or very early morning for those of you who want to watch it as soon as it drops, too, with the show set to return on Monday, April 28 at 2am BST.
When does the next episode of The Last of Us season 2 air in Australia?
One of the best Max shows will return for its latest chapter Down Under on Monday, April 28 at 11am AEST.
With WBD's main streaming platform launching in Australia last month, Max is now the primary home for The Last of Us TV series. However, anyone who's signed up to Foxtel can also stream HBO's live-action adaptation of Naught Dog's multi-award-winning video game series on this service, too.
When do new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 come out?
There'll be four more episodes of The Last of Us season 2 to enjoy (if that's the right word to use) before the critically-acclaimed and hugely popular TV program leaves our screens once more. Here's when you can watch that quartet:
- Episode 1 – out now
- Episode 2 – out now
- Episode 3 – April 27 (US); April 28 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 4 – May 4 (US); May 5 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 5 – May 11 (US); May 12 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)
