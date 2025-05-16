Recommended reading

What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 6?

Season 2's penultimate chapter is almost here, so find out when and where you can watch it

Ellie and Joel holding rifles as they walk through a forest in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6
Season 2's penultimate episode will be a flashback entry, hence why Joel is alive again (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Want to know when episode 6 of The Last of Us season 2 will be released? I've got you covered.

Below, I'll tell you when the hugely successful HBO TV Original's next entry, which is also available on Max in numerous countries, including the US, will make its worldwide debut. I'll also explain where you can watch it in numerous nations, plus run you through the full episodic release schedule for The Last of Us' sophomore season.

Without further ado, then, here's when the Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama's latest chapter will air where you live.

What time can I watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 6?

The Last of Us Season 2 | Episode 6 Preview | Max - YouTube The Last of Us Season 2 | Episode 6 Preview | Max - YouTube
Watch On

You can learn more about the release date and launch time for The Last of Us TV show's next installment for your country via the list below, with dates and times listed in descending order.

If your nation hasn't been included, you can use one of the listed release times to work out when it'll be available to stream in your region of the world.

  • US – Sunday, May 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
  • Canada – Sunday, May 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
  • Brazil – Sunday, May 18 at 10pm BRT
  • UK – Monday, May 19 at 2am BST
  • India – Monday, May 19 at 6:30am IST
  • Singapore – Monday, May 19 at 9am SGT
  • Japan – Monday, May 19 at 10am JST
  • Australia – Monday, May 19 at 11am AEST
  • New Zealand – Monday, May 19 at 1pm NZST

Where can I stream The Last of Us season 2's penultimate episode?

Again, if you're unsure where you can catch episode 6 of one of the best Max shows' second season, check out the list below.

  • US – HBO and Max
  • UK – Sky and Now TV
  • Australia – Max and Foxtel
  • Canada – Crave
  • Brazil – Max
  • India – JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Singapore – Max
  • Japan – U-Next and Max
  • New Zealand – Neon

The Last of Us season 2 full episode release schedule

Joel inspecting Ellie's right forearm in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6

Season 2 episode 6 will fill in the five-year gap between last season's finale and this season's premiere (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

As you'll have gathered from this article's introduction, there's only one more episode left of HBO's TV adaptation after this one.

Here's when chapter 7 will be available to stream (NB: those of you who live outside of the US, UK, and Australia can work out when it'll air in your nation using the dates below):

  • Episode 1 – out now
  • Episode 2 – out now
  • Episode 3 – out now
  • Episode 4 – out now
  • Episode 5 – out now
  • Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)

