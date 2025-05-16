Two Netflix video game film remakes have received exciting updates from their creators

Two highly anticipated Netflix video game movies have received significant updates.

The streaming giant's adaptations of Bioshock and Gears of War have been trapped in development hell for years now. But, with new information about both projects emerging, it sounds like there'll be forward momentum on the pair in the near future.

Where Netflix's take on 2K Games' beloved Bioshock game franchise is concerned, director Francis Lawrence recently spoke positively about the development of its script. During a conversation with IGN that took place on May 6 but was only published yesterday (May 15), Lawrence admitted that making progress on the film had been "tricky" of late but, ahead of a meeting with its new screenwriter, he was confident that the bulk of the project's problems were behind it.

"It's a tricky adaptation, so there's lots of things to figure out and to get right," Lawrence, whose previous credits including The Hunger Games film series, said. "There [have beeen] regime changes at Netflix, and so things stall out and get re-energized, and stall out and get re-energized, [but] I think we're in a pretty good place, honestly.

"I just actually just got a [new] draft [of the script]," he added. "[And] we have a meeting with the writer [Justin Rhodes] tomorrow [May 7]."

As for Netflix's similarly long-gestating Gears of War flick, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that David Leitch is in talks to helm that project.

Leitch, whose most recent movie was 2024's Ryan Gosling-fronted offering The Fall Guy, hasn't officially signed on to make it. However, he's supposedly thrashing out terms with Netflix to board the big-budget adaptation.

If Leitch signs on, his production company 97North will reportedly co-develop the film alongside The Coalition. That's the Xbox-owned studio that took over development of the movie's video game franchise namesake from Epic Games in 2014. Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote the scripts for the first two Dune films, A Minecraft Movie, and Passengers, is said to be penning the Gears of War flick's screenplay.

Gaming the system

Netflix has made no secret of its desire to turn its streaming platform into the go-to hub for all things video games-related.

Indeed, the world's best streaming service hasn't just become home to a number of Netflix video game originals and classic third-party titles, such as the Grand Theft Auto franchise, in recent years. It's also looking to make its own mark on the golden age of video game film adaptations.

From money-printing productions like A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to fan-favorite offerings including the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, the world's leading entertainment companies are going all-in on big-screen video game adaptations.

It's no great surprise, then, that Netflix wants its slice of the pie. The streaming titan has already shown it can produce unmissable video game-inspired TV shows, such as its multi-award-winning and hugely popular League of Legends animated series Arcane, plus its reimagining of Capcom's Devil May Cry and Castlevania franchises. If you've seen any or all of them, it won't shock you to learn that these have appeared on our best Netflix shows list over the last few years.

So, the foundations are in place for the streamer to create similarly great new Netflix movies that are influenced by, or are direct translations of, game series like Gears and Bioshock. Of course, there are those (myself included) who are still trepidatious about both projects – after all, they've languished in development purgatory for years at this point.

However, if Lawrence and – if he signs on – Leitch can get them up and running, and deliver takes on both that honor the tone, vibe, and style of these acclaimed franchises, I'll be the first to suggest that they deserve a spot in our best Netflix movies guide. Now, would you kindly get the development cogs fully turning on these projects please, Netflix?